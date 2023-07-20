Insecurity: Maiden ASIS Int’l Sub-Saharan African conference debuts in Abuja

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is set to host security professionals from across the globe for the first ASIS International Sub-Saharan African conference, which aims at proffering and exploring new ideas for improving security in Africa.

The 2023 conference themed: “Managing Security Risks in Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, Ambiguous, Digital (VUCAD) Africa”, and slated for July 26-28, is expected to have Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, Service Chiefs, FCTA Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola, ASIS President as keynote speakers among others from Ghana, South Africa, Europe and worldwide.

Making this disclosure Thursday, in a chat with select newsmen, Abuja Chapter Chairman of the organisation, and chairman local organising committee for the conference, Edward Orim, said at the forthcoming conference, which hitherto was just a West African event, over 200 physical attendees and about a 150 others will be joining online.

According to him, basically, the conference will help identify vulnerabilities, encourage and support even the government especially those responsible to curtail insecurity situation, with new ideas that will come up to help improve security in Africa.

Orim explained that the Association formerly known as American Society for Industrial Security, is an industrial security body that is recognised all over the world, with about 34,000 members.

He said: “We normally have conferences between Africa, Europe, Asia and America, but for now we are having the African conference, which Abuja is hosting. While July 26th will be the law enforcement and military appreciation cocktail dinner, the 27th will be the opening ceremony where all keynote speakers among whom are the president of the association from USA and all Service Chiefs; and for the last day there are various activities.

“For instance, in Nigeria the current administration they are taking fight against bandits and criminal elements very seriously. Recently, the new Chief of Army Staff said there is no going to be any negotiation with these guys again, as they should surrender their arms.

“So, I think this is what this conference will help to highlight and encourage. This is why we are having a military and law enforcement dinner to appreciate them that they are doing the right thing, which they should continue.

“We are collaborating with the FCTA, as they are our host, and this is not the first time it is holding in Africa, and by September we will be having the international in Dallas, USA, and members will be going for course training abroad, so as to have more knowledge and wider opportunity to be able to combat the security menace we have.

“I will like to encourage members of the public and law enforcement agencies to find time and get into the links to register, and come in person for the conference, as there are a lot of things they will benefit from participating.

“One of the main benefit we need to gain is to have members have networking, and most times those working in government, by the time they are getting to retire, they come out and cannot fit into society, and they will start going into farming and so on. But this body is certified which helps members to be able to have a plan for life after active service.”