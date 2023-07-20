FCT Police parade 3 suspects for culpable homicide, 10 others

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory, FCT Command of the Nigeria Police Force on Thursday paraded three young men nabbed for culpable homicide and other suspects arrested for various crimes including kidnapping, car snatching and armed robbery

Parading the suspects at the command’s headquarters in Abuja, the Commissioner of Police, CP Garba Haruna said that the Police high command is determined to stamp out all forms of crimes and criminality in the territory and country at large.

On the arrest of three suspects for culpable homicide, he said that on June 5, 2023 at about 21:30hrs one Obasi Okeke ‘m’ was discovered lying in his pool of blood with a slit throat at Ngugu close Area 11 Garki Abuja.

He further stated that a painstaking investigation to ascertain the author of this dastardly act led to the arrest of the three suspects namely Obasieyene Inemesit Inem 18yrs, Aaron Anthony ‘m’ 19 yrs and Alasan Ayomide Olusegun ‘m’ 20yrs all students of Bingham University, two of which are on suspension from the institution.

According to the Police boss, in the course of investigation it was discovered that the deceased was a bolt driver who was called by one of the suspect to convey them to Guzape Area of Abuja where they have gone to buy Indian hemp.

Back from Guzape, to their take off point, they discovered they had no money to pay for their trip, they decided to play a fast one by showing the deceased a fake debit alert on their phone, but the deceased insisted that he has not received any alert. In the ensuing argument one of the suspect brought out a knife slit the deceased throat and fled from the scene.

Similarly, on July 13, 2023 at about 18:00hrs, acting on actionable intelligence, Police operatives from Nyanya Division arrested a scavenger identified as Abdusalam Mohammed Abubakar ‘m’ for abducting a three-year-old boy.

The suspect lured the small boy and when he was going with him with the full compliments of his scavenging materials he was suspected and about to be lynched by angry mobs at area ‘B’ Nyanya.

The boy according to the Police authorities was rescued and suspect arrested.

In the course of investigation, he confessed to the crime and mentioned one Abba as his co-accomplice who talked him to look for a boy for him. The rescued boy has since been handed over to the parents while the suspect will soon be charge to court.

Moreover, on July 18, 2023 at about 12: 30hrs, DPO Jikowyi acting on actionable intelligence and with the support of a patriotic individual arrested three (3) suspects namely (1) Monday Yakubu (2) Samath Tajudeen (3) Henry Monday all males.

The three suspects he said have called their victim on phone with a threat to kidnap the victim.

He said suspects arrested and will be charged to court at the conclusion of the investigation.

On the arrest of car thieves, the CP said that on June 6, 2023 at about 1400hrs, one Ibrahim Jibrin ‘m’ of Rayfield Jos, Plateau state, age 29 yrs went to Automatic car wash Area 10 Garki and pretended to buy Mercedes Benz GLK 350 Jeep valued fourteen million naira (N14,000,000).

He demanded to test drive the vehicle and he was obliged. He zoomed off with the vehicle to unknown location only to be arrested three (3) weeks later with the vehicle in Jos by the Police.

In a similar development, on June 28, 2023 at about 09:10 hrs one Mishak Synophro ‘m’ of Delta state age 25yrs went to Automatic car wash, Area 10 Garki Abuja, disguised as an intending buyer of a Mercedes Benz GLB 250 valued at fifty five million naira (N55 000, 000).

In the process of purchase, the seller entrusted the suspect to test drive the vehicle with him. They branched at a filling station to buy fuel and when the owner of the vehicle alighted to make payment he zoomed off with the said vehicle to an unknown location.

Luck ran out of him when he was arrested at Benin, Edo State by the Police on the 11th of July, 2023 and the vehicle recovered.

All the arrested suspects the Police boss said will soon be charge to court.

On the arrest of armed robbery suspects, he said that on July 14 2023 Kingsley Oji ‘m’ and Ndidi Joseph ‘f’ were arrested for armed robbery.

The duo masqueraded as commercial driver and passenger respectively and picked one Patience Ogboji ‘f’ in their car as passenger from Dei-dei to Gwarinpa. That while on their way, they forcefully dispossessed her of her ATM card and GSM handset after which she was beaten up.

However in the process of pushing the victim out of the car, the victim held unto Ndidi Joseph (suspect) on her cloth and both fell out of the car.

The injured victim was taken to the hospital. The two (2) suspects have confessed to the crime and will soon be charged to court.

In a similar development, on July 7, 2023 at about 1900hrs, one Paul Danjuma masqueraded as a commercial driver picked one Blessing Agu ‘f’ in his Toyota Camry with Reg. No.GWA 947 DB at Garki, Abuja to Area 3 junction, Garki.

That while on their way the suspect/driver stabbed the girl on her thigh and hands and robbed her of her bag containing Laptop, two phones and ATM card, thereafter pushed her out of the vehicle and zoomed off.

But luck ran out of him when the Police Operatives in RRS on Patrol gave him a hot chase and arrested him.

The car in question he said was recovered and in it were the suspect’s POS Machine and victim’s bag.

The Police Commissioner in his final remarks said that the FCT Police Command is committed to working with all residents of the capital city in ensuring security of life and properties.

He commended the media and other major stakeholders in the partnership with the Police in crime fighting saying that we all have a mission to fulfill which is to conquer crime and criminality in all its forms.

He reiterated the Police Command’s commitment and willingness to always partner the general public so that all crimes can be defeated in the Federal Capital Territory.

All the arrested suspects according to the Police have since confessed to the crime and will be charge to court soon.