Influencer , Host MC Day shares his Journey, challenges and achievements

MC Day, known by his real name as Olumide Samson Olagoke, has emerged as a prominent figure in the Nigerian entertainment landscape. A distinguished influencer and event host, MC Day has successfully carved out a niche for himself in an evolving industry that demands innovation and uniqueness.

In a candid conversation with the media, MC Day provided insights into his life’s journey, the hurdles he has overcome, and the remarkable accomplishments he has achieved over the years. Hailing from Oyo State, MC Day is a talented comedian, master of ceremonies (MC) for events, and a creative content creator.

Reflecting on his early years, MC Day shared, “I had this passion for making people laugh, to make people happy, to make people smile. That started my journey as an entertainer.” His enthusiasm and dedication led him to embrace the title of MC Day, a moniker that embodies his commitment to entertaining and connecting with people.

MC Day recognized the need for a platform to showcase his talent amidst growing competition. Determined to establish his presence, he began organizing events to highlight his skills. This journey led him to fuse Karaoke and comedy, resulting in the innovative concept of the “Karaoke and Comedy Party.” This unique blend allowed individuals to showcase their singing prowess while enjoying comedic performances.

A central challenge he faced was the lack of opportunities and funding for emerging artists in the entertainment industry. To overcome this obstacle, MC Day created the Karaoke and Comedy Party as a space for individuals to display their talents, inspiring guests and fellow artists alike. He emphasized that "everyone is a star," and his platform reflects this ethos by providing an inclusive stage for anyone to shine.

MC Day’s dedication and innovative spirit have garnered him recognition both locally and internationally. His weekly engagements at the Eko Hotel’s Lagos Irish Pub have become a significant attraction. Notably, he received the prestigious Entertainer of the Year award from the University of Lagos, a testament to his exceptional contributions to the entertainment landscape. Getting recognition for my work, I got accolades from outside the country, Ghana, where I worked with Hardrock Cafe, Accra City Hotel, Ghana.

Having all these awards and accolades is a relief and a sign that my work is been appreciated. Presently, I host Karaoke and Comedy at Eko Hotel every Saturday.

Reflecting on his journey, MC Day offered words of inspiration, “It’s not over. God still has something in stock for us.” He encouraged aspiring artists to persevere, no matter their age or circumstances, reminding them that every morning is an opportunity to pursue their dreams.

MC Day's resilience, creativity, and dedication have propelled him to become a beacon of inspiration in the entertainment industry. His journey serves as a testament to the transformative power of passion and determination.

dayworldwidetv@gmail.com

+2348168381878

www.dayworldwide.org