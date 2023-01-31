Champion Newspapers Limited
INEC staff caught on tape collecting 1000 to issue PVC in Enugu.

By Cosmas Chukwu.

A suspected staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has been caught on tape forcing eligible voters to pay one thousand naira bribe before collecting their Permanent Voters Card.
According to the trending online video, the incident happened at Emene Primary School, Enugu East Local Government, Enugu state, Nigeria.

INEC is yet to react officially to this official misconduct done brazenly.

The suspected INEC woman whose identity is yet to be confirmed is said to have thousands of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) with her,. Meanwhile,no arrest has been made.

