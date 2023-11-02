 INEC defends N18bn budget for Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi guber polls at House c’ttee

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has said it needs N18 billion to conduct a free, fair and credible governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi governorship elections salted for Saturday November 11, 2023.

Chairman of the electoral management body Prof. Mahmood Yakubu stated this during the defence of the N2.1 trn. 2023.supplementary budget sent to the National Assembly by President Bola Tinubu.

The Commission said that the the electoral commission needs adequate funds for planning and execution of the off cycle elections on the three states.

It noted that the gubernatorial election is germane to the survival of the democratic experiment in the country and lamented that insufficient budgets had previously affected the conduct of similar off cycle elections leading to inconclusive outcomes.

The Commission while defending the N18 billion budgeted by the election management body noted that personnel, logistics, materials and finances are critical elements for the smooth conduct of the governoship polls in these states.

It also hinted that out of the N18 billion about N13.1 billion is earmarked for personnel expenditure while the balance is for logistics, movement of materials and other necessary expenditures.

In a remark, Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation Hon Abububakar Bichi said that the House Committee is ready to ensure that adequate funds are provided for ministries, departments and agencies for the smooth conduct of their operations.

Our correspondent reports that while the incumbent governors of Bayelsa, and Imo states are re-contesting for a second term of four years in office in the election, the Kogi governor is not due to the expiration of his eight years tenure-the constitutionally provided term of office for the position.