INEC declares Peter Mbah Governor Of Enugu State

After much delay and tension, and a final review of the results of the governorship polls, Dr Peter Ndubuisi Mbah has been declared the winner of Saturday March 25 election. He beat the LP candidate, Barr Chijioke Edeoga with 160,895 votes. #Edeoga scored 157,552 to emerge second in the hotly contested Enugu 2023 Guber polls. Dr Mbah of the PDP will succeed Rt Hon Ugwuanyi the incumbent, also of the PDP. Below is the total verified votes for the Enugu State Governorship election as an bounced by the INEC in Enugu. By this result, the PDP candidate Dr Peter Mbah was declared winner having polled 160895 votes,vide the result table below. "Enugu State Final Votes Total reg voters 2,112,793 Accr voters 381,971 Aa 330 AAC 14th ADC 1160 ADp 382 APC 14575 ApGA 17983 Apm 358 App 158 Bp 319 LP 157552 Nnpp 2107 NRM 854 PDP 160895 PRP 850 SDP 65 YPP 397 ZLP 332 TOTAL VALID VOTES 358463 REJECTED 9088 TOTAL VOTES CAST 367551"
