INEC declares Peter Mbah Governor Of Enugu State

By Cosmas Chukwu

After much delay and tension, and a final review of the results of the governorship polls, Dr Peter Ndubuisi Mbah has been declared the winner of Saturday March 25 election.

He beat the LP candidate, Barr Chijioke Edeoga with 160,895 votes.

#Edeoga scored 157,552 to emerge second in the hotly contested Enugu 2023 Guber polls.

Dr Mbah of the PDP will succeed Rt Hon Ugwuanyi the incumbent, also of the PDP.

Below is the total verified votes for the Enugu State Governorship election as an bounced by the INEC in Enugu.

By this result, the PDP candidate Dr Peter Mbah was declared winner having polled 160895 votes,vide the result table below.

“Enugu State Final Votes

Total reg voters 2,112,793

Accr voters 381,971

Aa 330

AAC 14th

ADC 1160

ADp 382

APC 14575

ApGA 17983

Apm 358

App 158

Bp 319

LP 157552

Nnpp 2107

NRM 854

PDP 160895

PRP 850

SDP 65

YPP 397

ZLP 332

TOTAL VALID VOTES 358463

REJECTED 9088

TOTAL VOTES CAST 367551”