Industrialist, Anegbe lauds FOBTOB ‘significant strides at ’45’

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

Leading industrialist and Mana ging Director, Intercontinenta l Distillers Limited, Engr Patrick Anegbe, has commended the pivotal role of the Food, Beverage and Tobacco Senior Staff Association(FOBTOB), in shaping the landscape of the n ation’s food industry.

He gave the commendation in an address during the 45th anniv ersary celebration of the union held Thursday in Lagos with the theme:”FOBTOB in the last 45 years”.

He also lauded the leadership of the Union for tirelessly a dvocating ” for the rights of members,fostering an environme nt of collaboration and promoting fairness and equalit y within the sector”.

Anegbe,who was chairman of the occasion and immediate past President of the Food,Beverage and Tobacco Employers ( AFBTE),recalled how the Employers’ group and FOBTOB had collaboratively navigated through turbulent times, changing market dynamics and economic uncertainties.

According to him, both groups (FOBTOB and AFBTE) have succes sfully addressed issues and arrived at mutually beneficial solutions through open dialogue.

Anegbe extolled FOBTOB for its positive impact in intervenin g in the course of the astronomical increase of excis e duties,fuel subsidy removal and encouraging backward integration in the sector, among others.

Welcoming guests earlier to th e occasion,the National Presid ent of FOBTOB,Comrade Jimoh Oyibo,lamented the negative impact of paucity of foreign exchange (FX),inadequate infrastructure, including the high cost of gas to power their operations in the sector.

Reviewing the state of the eco nomy and its negative impact on the industry, Oyibo expressed regret with the current administration, noting that Nigerians are not enjoyi ng dividends of democracy and good governance promised them.

He described as double tragedy to the citizenry,government’ s deliberate policy to allow the Naira,to float alongside subsidy removal and stated that FOBTOB supports the call of the labour centres to shutd own the country,if any further increase in the price of petroleum product is implement ed.

The FOBTOB helmsman stated fur ther that President Bola Tinub u did not realise the domino effect of his statement when he declared that ‘subsidy is gone’,in his inaugural specch, stressing that he expected that as a responsible government that cared for the people to understand that some palliatives needed to be put in place first, before the sudden removal.

Oyibo described an unimpressiv e, the Ministerial list sent to the Senate for confirmation , adding that ” we see it as a recycling of the same individuals who brought us to this sorry situation “.

He also said : ” FOBTOB in the last 45 years,as the theme of tbe anniversary, was meant to provide the atmosphere for us to go down memory lane, to remind ourselves of the trade union culture peculiar to FOBTOB.Our vision is to secure better living for the members and we strive to do this, by using the power of numbers for effective collective bargaining “.