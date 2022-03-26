Inculcate morals in your children, Okowa charges parents

Delta Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, on Saturday, called on parents to inculcate sound morals in their children so as to raise responsible citizens for the country.

Okowa made the call at the funeral service of Mrs Victoria Longe, the mother of his Aide-De-Camp, at Saint Stephen’s Anglican Church, Iyeu-Otuo, Owan East Local Government Area of Edo State.

According to him, parents should learn to nurture their children and to bring them up in a Godly way; some of the challenges confronting the contemporary Nigerian society could be attributed to poor parental upbringing.

He said “as mothers and fathers, we should nurture our children in a manner that they will grow up to become good and responsible citizens.

“This we can do by inculcating sound moral discipline in them so that they will live in line with the doctrinal dictates of God. Sometimes, it could be very difficult.

“We recognise the fact that times are difficult, especially with unemployment, with the hardship that we are having and the poverty index in the land because of the situation we have found ourselves in as a nation.

“But, in all these, we must inculcate in our children, the virtue of moral rectitude and the fear of God early in life so that they will grow up to become responsible citizens.

“We are in a nation today where we do not even know what our tomorrow will be because a lot of our children are consumed in such a manner that all that they think is how to get money and how to get the money in a genuine way does not matter to them,” Okowa said.

He paid tributes to the deceased who, according to him, lived a life worthy of emulation as she gave her children sound moral upbringing.

“Mama did not go school but she was able to nurture her children and train them in a Godly way and ensured that they went to school.

“Life is not all about money; life is about what you leave as a legacy. Mama did well by ensuring sound moral upbringing of her children.

“We condole with you once again; we thank God for the life she lived and urge you to remain united as a family,” the governor said.

Earlier in his sermon, the Archbishop of Bendel Ecclesiastical Province, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Most Revd. Cyril Odutemu, urged Christians to remember God in their daily lives.

Odutemu, who is also the Bishop of Ughelli Diocese, said it was important to remember God in the days of our youth by allowing God to take pre-eminent positions in our lives.

He charged Nigerians to flee from sinful lifestyle, saying that late Mrs. Longe was a God-fearing woman who lived an impactful life in her service to God.

“Brethren, remember your creator in the days of your youth; give your attention to Jesus now that it is day. Remember the poor in your midst, they cannot reward you but God will reward you,” the cleric said.

The ceremony was attended by the wife of the governor, Dame Edith Okowa; the member representing Aniocha/Oshimili federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu; the member representing Ika federal constituency, Hon. Victor Nwokolo; the Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori; Secretary to the State Government, Chief Patrick Ukah and some members of the State Executive Council among other top government functionaries.

The late madam Victoria Ebekwahi Longe died at the age of 82 years.

