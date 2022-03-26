Court orders publication of committal papers against AMCON boss over NICON assets

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted Barrister Jimoh Ibrahim enrollment of order for publication of Forms 48 and 49 and service of all other court’s processes lawfully issued in the committal proceedings in suit no.FHC/ABJ/CS/760/2021.

Ibrahim has approached the court seeking to serve committal proceedings on the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) Managing Director/CEO, Ahmed Lawal Kiru, Executive Director, Eberechuwkwu Uneze, Executive Director, Aminu Ismail through publication in national dailies.

In his ruling, the presiding judge, Justice O. E Abang, said: “Having considered that the defendants/alleged contemnors did not seek leave of the court to file an appeal against the interlocutory decision of the court of March 9, 2022, the grounds of the appeal are grounds of facts, at best grounds of mixed law and facts.

“The court having also considered the facts that the defendants evaded personal service of Form 48.”

The court also held that having considered the respondents didn’t file a motion staying of execution of the order made of March 9, 2022, and appeal perse does not operate as staying of execution, it granted that the applicants should publish Forms 48 and 49 and other court’s processes to be lawfully issued in the matter in two nation’s national daily, The Nation and The Punch newspapers.

Upon the publication, it shall constitute proper service of forms 48 and 49 and other court’s processes to be lawfully issued in the matter of the 1st to 12th defendants and principal officers of the 1st defendant that were cited for contempt by the court’s order of March 11, 2022.

It would be recalled that the court had ordered committal proceedings against the Managing Director, Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), Ahmed Lawal Kuru, over the alleged takeover of companies belonging to the businessman, Jimoh Ibrahim, against a court order.

Justice Okon Abang, in a ruling on an ex-parte motion moved by Victor Ogbonna, counsel to Mr. Ibrahim and others, also directed the plaintiffs to commence committal proceedings against Director-General, Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Alexander Okoh.

