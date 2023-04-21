Imo Police bust armed robbery syndicate, neutralize one

VICTOR DURUAMAKU, Owerri

The Operatives of Imo state police Command, recently, smashed a notorious robbery syndicate terrorizing the Nekede community and neutralize one of them

According to the command’s spokesperson Mr. Henry Okoye, the robbery gang opened fire on sighting the Operatives but were overpowered by the Police who engaged them in a fierce gun duel that led to one of the armed robbery syndicates being neutralized

He said, however, that others escaped into the bush with various degrees of gunshot injuries.

The spokesperson further said on searching the surroundings, the following items were recovered; one Locally Made Pistol, one machete, one mask, criminal charms, four laptops, three power banks, one IPhone, three pairs of canvass, two bags, of clothing and beverages and a pair of palm slippers.

Meanwhile, the discreet investigation is ongoing and concerted effort is intensified to arrest the fleeing suspects and bring them to face the full wrath of the law.

The Commissioner of Police CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde while commending the operatives for their courageous display of gallantry, stated that the command will not relent in flushing out all criminal elements from the state.

He then charged the Command’s Operatives to sustain the tempo in stemming down the tide of arm robbery in the State and urged the well-meaning residents of the State in particular Hospitals, Clinics and other first aid outlets to report any person seen with or treating gunshot injury in their vicinity to the nearest Police Station or via the Command’s emergency lines 0803773600 or 08098880197.

