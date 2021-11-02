Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Imo Deputy Speaker impeached

Latest News
By Peter
0 18

This is even as the six suspended members of the House were recalled after about four months of suspension for unparliamentary actions.

Speaker Paul Emeziem read out the resolutions on the floor of the House on Tuesday, when the lawmakers resumed sitting, and they were adopted.

No reason was given for the removal of the Deputy Speaker.

However, some lawmakers who pleaded anonymity alleged that the impeached Deputy Speaker was high-handed and overtly ambitious.

In a related development, the suspended six lawmakers, Hon Uche Ogbuagu (APC, Ikeduru), Dominic Ezerioha (APC, Oru West), Micheal Crown (APC, Ihitte Uboma), Kennedy Ibe (APC, Obowo) Anyadike Nwosu, ( PDP, Ezinihitte Mbaise), and Phillip Ejiogu (PDP, Owerri North) have been recalled.

They were suspended for “unparliamentary action” on July 8, 2021. The House will resume sitting on Thursday.

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 4956 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

ARISE holds 2021 Women Conference, charges women on economic…

Finally, Obi Cubana regains freedom

Gerrard road building collapse

Gunmen storm UNIABUJA staff quarters, abduct four

1 of 559

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More