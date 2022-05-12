Champion Newspapers Limited
I‘ll emerge APC candidate by God’s grace –Tunde Bakare

By Editor
OBIORA IFOH, Abuja

Running mate to Muhammadu Buhari in the 2011 presidential election, Pastor Tunde Bakare says he is trusting God to emerge candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 general election.

Bakare who spoke with newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, after submitting his expression of interest and nominatiom forms said he has all it takes to beat other aspirants.

He said, “Anyone who participates in a race must run according to the rules. My chances are as bright as that of any person. I am eminently qualified either by age or experience or everything that counts in this race. And I trust God that I will emerge the winner.

“We have fulfilled our own side and it is now for the party to set the stage and to tell us what next. They will determine what next. What I know for now is that there will be screening and after screening for those who may have appeal, they will appeal.

“Thereafter, there will be primaries and by the grace of God, we have decided to run according to the rules and we expect to win by His special grace. My chances are as bright as that of any person. I am eminently qualified either by age or experience or everything that counts in this race. And I trust God that I will emerge the winner,” he added.

Bakare also expressed commitment to the realisation of a new Nigeria in his life time, promising to be the bridge between the past, present and the future.

