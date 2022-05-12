Insecurity: Six soldiers shot dead, Commander missing in Taraba fresh attack

. Gunmen kill one, rob JAMB officials in Lagos

.Taraba lawmakers mourn as House mandates security agents to fish out perpetrators

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

Six soldiers shot dead, Commander missing in Taraba fresh attack

Soldiers of 93 Battalion, Nigerian Army in Takum, Takum Local Government Area (LGA) of Taraba State, have come under heavy banditry attack, leaving six dead, and one missing.

DSP Abubakar Usman, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Taraba State Command, who confirmed the report to newsmen in Jalingo, said that the soldiers were on their way to repel an attack on Tati village in Takum LGA, when they were ambushed by the bandits.

Usman also confirmed that the commander of the operation was still missing in action.

The PPRO also confirmed a bomb blast at the Headquarters of the 6th Brigade, Nigerian Army, located along House of Assembly Road, Sabongari area of Jalingo.

He said that the explosive device was thrown into the base by a passerby, and it landed on the ground.

He, however, said that no casualty was recorded.

There was heavy military presence at the base and the entire road leading to the facility was barricaded. Diversion was created to prevent movement close to the base.

Also, The member representing Shiddi/Wukari/Obi/Federal Constituency of Taraba State in the House of Representatives Hon.Danjuma Usman and member representing Takum/Donga/Ussa/Yangtu Special Development Area of the state Hon.Rimande Shawulu have raised alarm over the unwarranted and unconscionable killings of civilians and some soldiers in Takum Taraba State:

In a motion of urgent public importance the lawmakers titled: “Need to increase the capacity of the Armed Forces and Security Agencies to Forestall Further Loss of Lives” the lawmakers lamented that human lives have become so cheap that killing of people in their state is no long news.

While debating the motion, Usman had noted that on Tuesday 10th May 2022, bandits and or terrorist attacked Tati village in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State and killed many natives

He further noted that the Tati village, a farming community was razed down by bandits who had arrived in the area the previous night.

He regretted that in response to several distress calls made by the residents, security agency mobilized scantily to the area.

The lawmaker further said that the bandits ambushed the security agents who were outnumbered and in the ensuring face off six soldiers were killed adding that this was after the bandits had earlier killed a policeman at a check point and other civilians at Tati and the Commander of the 93 Battalion is missing in action.

He said: “Worried that the massive movement of the bandits to the area had been reported by residents to government agencies and functionaries as well as security agencies some days back.

“Also aware that Security agencies especially the 93 BN of the Nigeria army and some units of the Special Forces (operations Wild Stroke) had engaged the bandits successful last week and seized dangerous weapons from them”

The lawmakers expressed worries noting that about a month ago the bandits had struck etc Kwentwen, Kwencwen, Kwenmboi (Quarry), Gangum 2, Tati-Kumbo and Tati area. Others are; Bassang, Fawen, Kashiten and Muji in Takum and Ussa Local Government Areas respectively and killed over 46 persons without any serious challenge.

They People’s Democratic Party lawmakers also hinted that these bandits are increasing their reach and destabilizing more parts of the country.

The lawmakers informed the House that these bandits operate in very large numbers and in this instant case, less than 20 military men are confronted by over 300 well armed bandits;

According to them, this persistent and consistent killings of both security personnel and civilians that may dampen the morale of our soldiers and encourage the bandits to cause more havoc;

The had argued that Nigeria has one of the lowest ratios of Soldiers to the civilian population and the men are overstretched as operations are taking place in almost all Stated of the Federation.

Consequently, the House presided over by the Deputy Speaker Hon.Idris Wase unanimously adopted the motion with a voice vote.

The green chamber observed a minute silence in honour of the civilians, policemen, and the six soldiers who were gruesomely butchered to death by the bandits

The House urged the Chief of Army Staff Lt.Gen.Farouk Yahaya and Inspector-General of Police IGP Usman Alkali to deploy more security men to effectively secure the Takum local council in Taraba State and fish out the bandits;

It further mandates the intelligence agencies to take steps to fish out the sponsors of these bandits so that they are made to face the law

Lastly, the House resolved that National Emergency Management Agency NEMA urgently provide assistance to members of the affected communities in Takum local government area in Taraba State.

in another development, A gateman with Mabila Hotel in Ikorodu, Lagos State, was killed in the early hours of Wednesday by some gunmen who also robbed some officials of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, that lodged there.

The police spokesman for Lagos Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

He said that the JAMB officials had been relocated to a safe place.

The PPRO said, “One Prof. Odunsi, an official of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) who lodged at the hotel was robbed of his two phones, one HP Laptop and N20,000 cash.

“Similarly, two female officials of JAMB, who lodged at the hotel, were robbed of their phones and jewellery,” he said.

The spokesman said that the hoodlums shot the hotel’s gateman simply identified as Peter, 40, who attempted to prevent them from escaping.

He explained that the gateman was rushed to an undisclosed hospital where he later died, adding that the corpse had been deposited at the Ikorodu General Hospital mortuary.

Hundeyin said that the police got a distress call at about 2.40 a.m. on Wednesday that some hoodlums had invaded the hotel located at No. 60, Omodisu St., Asolo-Owutu, Agric area in Ikorodu.

He said that based on the call, the police from Owutu Division went to the place immediately, adding that when the hoodlums sighted the police van coming, they all fled in a Lexus SUV.

“The Commissioner of Police for Lagos State, CP Abiodun Alabi, has assured that no stone will be left unturned. He has ordered a serious manhunt for the suspects,” he said.