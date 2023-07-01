I’ll broker lasting peace between Igbos and Yoruba in Lagos – Uzodimma

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma on Friday assured Igbos living in Lagos that he would broker an enduring peace between them and the Yorubas to ensure peaceful coexistence based on mutual respect for each side.

He said he would meet with the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo Olu, and other stakeholders to broker an enduring peace between Igbos and their Yoruba brothers.

Senator Uzodimma spoke when he met with different Igbo interest groups in Lagos amid rising tension as a result of the fallout of the 2023 general election.

The Governor described as unfortunate the misunderstanding among some Yorubas and Igbos as a result of political differences, assuring that the situation will normalize soon. He noted that although the constitution of Nigeria guarantees everyone the right to reside in any part of the country, the owners of the land must be accorded the necessary respect.

He traced the relationship between Igbos and Yorubas to many decades, resulting in marriages and business partnerships, saying that he would work towards the renewal and strengthening of that relationship.

Uzodimma who is the Chairman of South East Governors’ Forum urged them not to panic as he would lead a delegation of Igbo intelligentsia and other stakeholders in Lagos to meet with the Lagos State government and stakeholders from Lagos.

Earlier, Representatives of the various groups in Lagos had commended Governor Uzodimma for answering their distress call to wade into the crisis of confidence between them and their Yoruba brothers living in Lagos.

They canvassed the intervention of the Governor for a peaceful resolution of the misunderstanding to enable them to carry out their businesses in peace under a relaxed atmosphere. In their separate speeches, the leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Lagos, Chief Sunday Osaiah, regretted the misunderstanding among some Yorubas and Igbos and described it as unfortunate.

He disclosed that Igbos in Lagos sent a distress call to Governor Uzodimma for him to leverage his excellent relationship with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to bring a lasting solution to the problem.

Also speaking, the President of Ndigbo Lagos, General Austin Umahi (Rtd) expressed appreciation to Governor Uzodimma for his quick response to the distress call from his brothers in Lagos. He thanked the organisers for putting the meeting together.

He assured the Governor that Igbos in Lagos was not planning to relocate outside Lagos but wanted to be guaranteed a conducive atmosphere to live and transact their businesses.

Others who spoke along the same lines include President of Igbo Amaka, Chief Obinna Ukatu, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, former MD/CEO of Pfizer, Chief Obi Azodo, Chairman, Marbles Gardens Estate and representative of the Oil and Gas Sector, Mrs. Uju Ifejika according to a statement by Oguwike Nwachuku, Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to the Governor.

