Alleged over taxation of petrol dealers: Ebonyi govt debunks claim, urges people to desist from panic buying.

Jacob Ogodo, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State government has debunked the misconception making rounds in some quaters that the recent fuel price hike being experienced in the state was as a result of over taxation allegedly imposed on the petroleum dealers and marketers by the state government .

Speaking to journalists in Abakaliki, the Senior Special Assistant to the state Governor on Petroleum, Hon. John Nnnaemeka Nwafor disclosed that the issue of petroleum scarcity being experienced by motorists is that of logistical challenges affecting fuel supply across the country, which he said makes it difficult for the dealers to load fuel from the depot.

Nwafor stated that the current hitches in fuel distribution are primarily due to logistical issues, particularly in the maintenance of refineries which disrupted the supply chains, leading to fuel scarcity.

Recently, there have been reported cases of scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as ‘fuel,’ across the country, which has led to an increase in petrol prices, and in Ebonyi, many believed that the price hike was due to overtaxation by the state government.

Findings revealed that amidst the high prices of PMS witnessed in various states, filling stations in Ebonyi sell PMS within the range of 780 naira to 800 Naira per liter, against the previous price of 680 naira per liter.

He urged Ebonyians to remain calm and refrain from panic buying, assuring them that measures are being taken to resolve the supply challenges promptly.

“In no distant time, this problem will be solved. We appeal to our members to avoid panic buying; just give it some time. Nigeria is not closing; fuel business is not closing. All hands are on deck now to rectify the issue within the shortest period of time; fuel will flourish, and we will forget about all these scarcities.

“I debunk seriously that taxation is the cause of scarcity; it is a baseless rumor that cannot be found anywhere. We have no issue with the government to say that the government is overtaxing us; we are happy with the environment,” he stated.

Nnnaemeka assured Ebonyians that efforts are underway to address these challenges swiftly, with the aim of restoring normalcy to fuel availability in Ebonyi and beyond.

“In Ebonyi, under the leadership of Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, the state government has been working tirelessly to improve the welfare of Ebonyians and their needs are not being left out the way of getting in investors to come into Ebonyi is not to scare them away; he wants Ebonyi to be the center of investors.

“Unnecessary taxation of fuel stations is not in vogue in Ebonyi; it is not true. Fuel stations, by the past administration, were engulfed with a levy which the present administration cut down.

“They were formally collecting 200,000 naira from all the fuel stations as per IGR, but the present administration came in and said no, we are determined on the welfare of Ebonyians, and then the price of 200,000 has to be slashed to 100,000. So, you wouldn’t say it is high taxation on petroleum dealers in Ebonyi; it is not done,” he said.

Corroborating with the SSA on Petroleum, the Chairman of Petroleum Dealers in Ebonyi State, Hon. Njaka Silas, dismissed allegations of fuel hoarding or overtaxation by the state government, stating that such claims were unfounded and contrary to the cooperative atmosphere fostered by the government.

“The governor, through his assistance, has made fuel to be flourishing more than other places. Yesterday, somebody called me from Nsukka that fuel is sold for 950 naira there. You can’t get that in Ebonyi State because the enablement has been given to us. On taxation, that rumor is baseless. We have never had it so good like this before by the present government.

“There is nothing like taxation of marketers or dealers.We are romancing very peacefully with the state government because the governor has given us a very good opportunity to thrive and do our business.”