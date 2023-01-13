Igueben train station attack: Edo Dep. Gov. visits, condoles with family of Police Officer who died during rescue operation

The Edo State Government has commiserated with the family of DSP Michael Adams, who lost his life during a successful rescue operation of some of the victims of a kidnap incident at the Igueben Local Government Area of the state.

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, who led other top government functionaries and security officers to the home of late DSP Adams on Airport Road, Benin City, condoled the family and expressed sadness over the unfortunate incident.

He noted that the late DSP Adams was a gallant officer, whose exploits are worthy of commendations and emulation.

“All the heads of security agencies are here. We are grieving. He left a family behind and we have to come and commiserate with them and also join them in this dark moment. The loss is not for the family alone but for all of us because when we lose gallant men like this, then it’s a major problem for us. After all, we need a lot of these gallant officers alive to tackle insecurity,” he said.

He added: “It’s very unfortunate that we lost him but what is key is that he was a gallant officer that went on a successful mission. Fortunately, the mission was successful and they were able to rescue the victims alive.

“Spending over 5 days in the bush and rescuing victims alive is not common. Such an officer deserves a posthumous medal.”

Shaibu further noted that more progress is being recorded in the ongoing rescue mission of the kidnapped victims.

“The officer and other men have been in the bush. They are rescuing victims and more of these victims are being rescued. Apart from the magistrate, two more persons have been rescued. Their effort is yielding results and I must commend them for what they have been doing.

The Edo State Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Adamu Dankwara added that Adams did not die in a shoot-out as had been rumoured.

He said, “They went for an operation and along the line, he felt that he was not feeling too well after the rescue of the magistrate and other victims. He was not shot.”

Responding on behalf of the family, the elder brother of the deceased, Ebi Naingba expressed appreciation to the state government and other security chiefs and pleaded on behalf of the family that the state step in for the upkeep and education of the children left behind by DSP Adam.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline