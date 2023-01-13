We need to work together to create Rivers of our dream – Abe

Governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, has said the people of the state, irrespective of their ethnic nationalities, need to work together to create the state they all dream about.

This is as he said if elected as governor of the state, his administration will ensure fairness and justice for every part of the state.

Abe spoke in Port Harcourt, the state capital while addressing candidates from other political parties, who came together to endorse him.

The SDP Governorship Candidate said: “What you have asked is that we should treat Rivers people fairly, treat them justly and do justice in this land so that people can enjoy in their own laughter.

“That is all I have been talking about. I also want to ask Rivers State people because by now it is clear to all that if it is by voting and it will be by voting I will be the governor on the 29th of May.

“I also want to ask of Rivers people, the governor alone cannot change our State. The governor alone cannot alter our destiny. Even all of us together cannot turn us into Dubai.

“We will need the grace of God but most importantly we will need to work together as one. From the 29th May there is no Ogoni, Ikwerre, Kalabari, Etche, Ogba, Abua-Odual, Egbema, Wakirike, Andoni, Opobo, Oyigbo, Ekpeye, Igbani. There will be one Rivers State”.

Abe thanked the people of the state for the massive support so far given to him, saying that such has never happened in the history of the state.

He said: “I am rarely short of words, but these days increasingly I’m being put into situations where I don’t think that anything I say will be adequate or sufficient. What has happened today is unprecedented in the history of politics in Rivers State.

“What has been happening since we started this race has also been unprecedented. Never in the political history of Rivers State have I seen the kind of support and momentum that Rivers people are giving to me in this place.

“This day when I pray to God I don’t pray to win because I know that you are with me. I pray to God that God in heaven should not allow me to disappoint you people. It’s a very sad thing to happen because the kind of love and support that Rivers people have shown to this course, the kind of faith that is making people to do the things they are doing to ensure that we emerge victorious in this race is uncommon and is divine.

“It is only God that can do this kind of thing. No human being, no matter how strong, no matter how wealthy, no matter how powerful can do what is happening in Rivers State and nobody can stand in front of what is going on”.

