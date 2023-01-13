Google launches new portal for Nigeria’s 2023 elections

In support of the upcoming 2023 Presidential elections, Google has unveiled a new portal — the Nigeria Elections Trends Hub.

The platform is for Nigerians to search and discover trending interests related to the presidential and vice presidential candidates, parties, and issues through the lens of Google Trends.

The page, which can be accessed on the Google Trends website https://goo.gle/NigeriaElectionTrends, allows users to compare the search popularity of the presidential candidates and trending questions being asked about them.

“The portal features maps and graphs displaying the search interest for the candidates over a period of 30 days.

This is a part of a broader initiative by Google to support the 2023 elections, which also includes trainings for new and media publishers on how to effectively use YouTube to tell election stories and training from the Google News Lab to help journalists learn how to use search and other Google tools for better storytelling, including data visualization, verification and fact-checking.

