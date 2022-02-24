IGR:FCTA identifies possible areas to boost revenue generation

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Nigerian Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, has revealed more possible ways of boosting the revenue profile of the administration which could even surpass what the administration is currently generating three times if properly harness.

Some of the sources it has identified and plan to carry out enforcement to ensure compliance include:Estates, Dispatch Reider, Uber, Bolt, Parks, Posters and campaign materials among others, especially now that the country is heading into electioneering period.

The Secretary, Economic Planning, Revenue Generation and Public Private Partnership Secretariat of the FCTA, Hon Lukman Dabiri hinted this in a chatt with Journalists in the nation’s capital city of Abuja.

I’m telling you confidently, by the grace of God and my minister, by the time we are able to harness those area, I assured you, we can general revenue three times of what we are getting at the moment, he stressed.

For example, dispatch Reider that we have everywhere here in Abuja, do they pay revenue? No, go and find out, what about the Uber, do they also pay revenue, I guessed no, go and find out. The Parks that are all over the places, do they pay? Go and find out. So these are some of the Areas we have to look into to further boost the revenue of the FCT.

Even the Lagos we are talking about if you put Advert in the street light,you have to pay for them, but here in Abuja, do you pay for them? Election is coming, campaign posters will soon begin to flush all over, are they paying for such posters? Go and find out.

What we are trying to do is checking our selves three times on daily basis on how we are performing, it will be open and all machinery we need is there for us”, he disclosed.

Dabiri further explained that the Secretariat has been championing the course of harmonising revenue from all revenue generating agencies in the FCT with a view to block leakages, and grow the revenue base in the FCT.

He said such effort will make the Federal Capital Territory to have capacity to fund its budget solely, through the IGR.

The Secretary reassured the Secretariat’s continue support, stating that the new department has been working tirelessly to raise and enhance the revenue base of the FCT.

In view of this, he said he would continue to extend hand of friendship across all revenue generating agencies in the territory to work assiduously towards achieving the set goals.

Explaining further, he said:”the era of depending on budget is over generally in the world, COVID has taught us a lesson and because it has taught us a lesson and at that time many countries were doing their budget, suddenly COVID came and when it came in, they have to re-adjust. Some have not gotten into that adjustment till now. The only way out for every government and like wise other revenue unit, we are able to meet them, to know their challenges and also meet them to know the way forward”.

The Secretary also disclosed that they are planning on having training for staff within the revenue units or agencies of the FCT on capacity building so that they can be on the same page in such a way that money will be coming into FCT coffer that can be use to finance Capital projects within the City and environs.

While jaxstaposing Lagos and Abuja in terms of revenue generation, Dabiri boosted that Abuja can be in the same level with Lagos or even surpass Lagos if there is a well coordination within the revenue units and agencies.

I bet you it can work in such a way that the different will not be that much. We can be at the same level with Lagos even higher and I have my reason why I’m saying that.

Lagos is doing well in terms of revenue because they have sacrifice in the past and they are doing well now, Abuja too has same potential like Lagos and it will do even better than Lagos if the potential are properly harness.

There are many untapped resources here, we don’t collect money of Park any more, we don’t collect on estate, not all people pay, Uber is here, dispatch Reider, we are not collecting revenue from all these people. By the time we are able to harness all those area, it will further shot up the revenue profile of the FCT. E-revenue is also paramount, with e-revenue you will be able to account for whatever you get for proper planning , the Secretary noted.

He however, called on the the media to work assiduously with the Secretariat towards sensitizing the public on the importance of paying revenue and benefits that could be derived from such act.

While highlighting some of the benefits that could be gotten from paying revenue, he revealed that it will bring about massive infrastructural developments in the areas of Road, water, electricity, schools, hospital among others.

He also solicited the support of the media to serve as a watch dog and hold them accountable on all what they are able to collect as revenue for the FCT.