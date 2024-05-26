Igbo youth ask Tinubu to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu

….dialogue with IPOB, other pro-Biafra agitators

By Cosmas ChukwuN, Enugu

Rising from their youth conference held last Friday at the Nike Lake Resort Hotel Enugu,the Igbo youths have called upon President Bola Tinubu to take quick action that would facilitate the release of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from detention and to dialogue with IPOB and other pro-Biafra agitation groups.

The Igbo Youth Leaders and Stakeholders, led by the Acting National Leader, Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu and the Secretary, Emma Mbadugha, respectively made the call in a 12-point communique presented at a press conference held at Ohanaeze Ndigbo Secretariat, Enugu on Saturday.

According to the group, releasing Nnamdi Kanu from DSS dungeon and dialoguing with the pro-Biafra agitators would help douse insecurity tension in the South East geo-political zone, Ala Igbo.

“We call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take up the challenge of a quick solution to the ongoing judicial drama that has kept Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in forced detention and open direct dialogue with IPOB and other pro-Biafra agitators as this will immediately douse the agitations in Igboland and refocus the energy of the youth within the Region towards sustainable national development,” the communique reads.

The group noted that the prevailing insecurity and sitathome in Igboland were mainly caused by the continuous detention of Nnamdi Kanu and the designation of IPOB as a terrorist organisation by Mohammadu Buhari and urged the president to adopt a non-kinetic solution that would “fastrack the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.’

The group also called on the governors of the South East and political office holders to do everything humanly possible to check the menace and attrocities being committed by the the marauding Fulani herdsmen in Igboland by embarking on aggressive ranching in the region.

They expressed belief that ranching, to a large extent, would eliminate the herdsmen farmers clashes but suggested that it has to be done in snergy and participation of stakeholders through a legislative framework.

“These ranching project be done with the full engagement and participation of stakeholders from the Igbo communities in working out the legislative frame to ensure a generally acceptable implementation masterplan,” they implored.

To ensure an enduring security in the South East geo-political zone, the group suggested that security agencies within Igboland should desist from compromising with anti-social elements in order to provide the region with the required security for development.