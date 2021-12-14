Champion Newspapers Limited
Igbo speaking Community in Lagos (ISCL) ,Women’s wing End of Year get together /birthday party of Women Leader Chief (Mrs.) Kate Ugoka, held in Lagos

Women Leader Igbo speaking Community  in Lagos (ISCL) Chief (Mrs.) Kate  Ugoka, (middle) being usher in at the Programme  by Mrs Charity Anyaenetu (right) and  Pastor (mrs) Obia Favour Ugonma, during the  (ISCL) Women’s wing End of Year get together /birthday party of the   Women Leader  Chief (Mrs.) Kate  Ugoka, held in Lagos on 7/12/2021... PHOTOS:  CHINYERE IKEANYI .
Women Leader Igbo speaking Community  in Lagos (ISCL) Chief (Mrs.) Kate  Ugoka, (middle) Cutting the birthday Cake with  some of her Children and  ground Children.

 Women Leader Igbo speaking Community  in Lagos (ISCL) Chief (Mrs.) Kate  Ugoka (middle)  cutting her birthday cake She is flank by L-r …Sect ray (ISCL) Engr   Chuwus Odimegwu ,Chief Chris Egwilo , President of The Igbo Speaking Community Chief Sunday Udeh, Deputy President  Chief Hyacinth Nwaode  and Hon Obinna Ugwu.

Women Leader Igbo speaking Community  in Lagos (ISCL) Chief (Mrs.) Kate  Ugoka (middle) cutting her birthday Cake with her Members during the  (ISCL) Women’s wing End of Year get together /birthday party of the   Women Leader  ,held in Lagos on 7/12/2021… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

 

