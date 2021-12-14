Igbo speaking Community in Lagos (ISCL) ,Women’s wing End of Year get together /birthday party of Women Leader Chief (Mrs.) Kate Ugoka, held in Lagos

Women Leader Igbo speaking Community in Lagos (ISCL) Chief (Mrs.) Kate Ugoka, (middle) Cutting the birthday Cake with some of her Children and ground Children.

Women Leader Igbo speaking Community in Lagos (ISCL) Chief (Mrs.) Kate Ugoka (middle) cutting her birthday cake She is flank by L-r …Sect ray (ISCL) Engr Chuwus Odimegwu ,Chief Chris Egwilo , President of The Igbo Speaking Community Chief Sunday Udeh, Deputy President Chief Hyacinth Nwaode and Hon Obinna Ugwu.

Women Leader Igbo speaking Community in Lagos (ISCL) Chief (Mrs.) Kate Ugoka (middle) cutting her birthday Cake with her Members during the (ISCL) Women’s wing End of Year get together /birthday party of the Women Leader ,held in Lagos on 7/12/2021… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

For a better society