Igbo community lauds gov Makinde, Ibadan kingmakers for resolving crisis

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

The Igbo community in Ibadan, Oyo state under the leadership of the Ezendigbo of Ibadanland, Dr Alex Anozie has commended the Olubadan-In-Council for resolving the controversy preventing the new Olubadan of Ibadan from being enthroned.

It would be recalled that an appeal by the Olubadan-In-Council against their position as Obas was preventing the enthronement of the new Olubadan elect, Senator Lekan Balogun following the demise of the late Olubadan, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji.

In a press release signed by Eze Dr Anozie, and made available to newsmen in Ibadan, the Igbo community commended the Olubadan-In-Council for resolving the problem by withdrawing the case from the Court of Appeal thus paving the way for the enthronement of the new Olubadan after he was elected by the kingmakers.

Dr. Anozie also praised the state Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, for working in concert with them as well as the judiciary to eliminate the legal tussle preventing the enthronement of the new Olubadan elect, Senator Lekan Balogun, who is the incumbent Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The Igbo leader stated that he and the Ndigbo are very proud of the conduct of the Olubadan In Council by allowing peace to reign for the growth and development of Ibadan land, adding that he and the entire Ndigbo in Ibadan and Oyo state are very proud of them individually and as collectively.

According to Dr. Anozie, the conduct of the kingmakers was worthy of emulation.

He, therefore, urged Nigerians to take a cue from the exemplary attitude of the Olubadan In Council.

