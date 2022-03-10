IG mourns as DIG Egbunike slumps, dies in Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba has on behalf of his Management team, and officers of the Nigeria Police Force announced the demise of DIG Joseph Obiajulu Egbunike, PhD, ACTI, mnin, FCNA, which occurred at about 9pm of March 8, 2022 at the National Hospital, Abuja, after a brief illness.

DIG Egbunike was until his death the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department and the supervisory DIG in charge of the South-East.

DIG Egbunike was a dedicated and seasoned police officer who served the nation in various capacities including as the Commissioner of Police in charge of Police Accounts and Budget.

He described the deceased as an officer with finesse and commitment to intellectual development who was instrumental to the achievements of the giant strides within the Police architecture.

The IGP condoled with the immediate family, relatives, and friends of the deceased DIG who passed away in active service of his fatherland and prayed for the repose of his soul