Ifekudu wins Champion Newspapers’ 2023 Philanthropist of the Year Award

BLESSING AKOROWOSI

Chief Kenneth Ejiofor Ifekudu, OFR, the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Diamond Leeds Limited has emerged winner of the Champion Newspapers’ 2023 Philanthropist of the Year Award.

Chief Ifekudu is a philanthropist, business mogul, and hospitality icon who has contributed immensely in the building of a better and more prosperous Nigeria where citizens are free to pursue their individual aspirations.

The above description was contained in a statement by the Group Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, Champion Newspapers Limited, Dr Mrs Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, confirming the worthiness of the outstanding philanthropist.

Dr Iheakanwa lauded the contributions of the esteemed businessman to the society through development projects such as skill acquisition, medical outreach programmes, grants, capacity building, entrepreneurship and management skills, erosion control in most affected part of the communities, construction of lock-up shops, lighting up villages with all-in-one solar powered street light.

Other applaudable works are— educational scholarships, organising essay competitions throughout Ekwusigo LGA on effects of drug abuse; distribution of gifts such as deep freezers, grinding machines and construction of roads and more.

Her words, “Your invaluable contributions as a frontline businessman have helped in bringing sanity in such critical areas as human capital development. By your actions and activities, you stand tall as a man of the people who has worked so hard to improve on the quality of humanity.

“It is also a truism that you have consistently excelled in acting as a dependable bridge between the old and new breed patriots and businessmen with a demonstration of higher capacity for leadership responsibilities and set the pace in the national arena through stellar performance in quality representation of the good people of Nigeria.

Chief Ifekudu who accepted the award letter joyously will join other dignitaries at the presentation of awards scheduled to hold at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites Victoria Island, Lagos, on Saturday May 25, 2024.

The amiable philanthropist holds a national honour of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR ) awarded to him by the immediate past administration of President Muhammed Buhari.