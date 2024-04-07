IBB, Atiku, Ogbeha, Moro, others salute David Mark at 76

Some prominent Nigerians have congratulated former Senate President David Mark on his 76th birthday.

In separate messages, the leaders praised him for his good conduct and steadfastness over the years.

This is contained in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Paul Mumeh, in Kano on Sunday.

Former Military President, Ibrahim Babangida, described Mark as a very diligent and hardworking officer who earned the reputation as a distinguished officer and gentleman.

“Mark epitomizes an inimitable example of a thorough-bred army general who has made a name for himself in both the military and democratic administration,” he said.

He said that Mark had demonstrated what true courage is in almost unassailable situations in the course of executing tasks and responsibilities.

Babangida said that Mark is a combination of trust, devotion, diligence, resilience, perseverance and determination.

He wished him good health, peace and wisdom in the years ahead.

On his path, former vice president Atiku Abubakar praised Mark for his indomitable spirit.

He recalled that Mark as President of the Senate provided quality leadership and brought sanity and stability to the polity.

“Mark’s colleague and friend, Sen. Tunde Ogbeha, described him as a reliable and dependable brother,” the statement said.

On his part, Retired Brig-Gen. Tunde Ogbeha said that Mark is a man of many parts who excels in every assignment.

Senate Minority leader Sen. Abba Moro appreciated Mark for being a great mentor, and urged him not to relent in making his reservoir of knowledge available to the younger generations.

Moro expressed optimism that history would be kind to Mark for his contributions to the development of the country.

The immediate past governor of Delta, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, prayed that God, in his infinite mercy, would continue to grant Mark good health, wisdom and courage.

Okowa hoped that Mark would continue to make his wealth of experience in leadership available for the younger generation to emulate.

Sen. Adolphos Wabara, former Senate President and chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BOT), described Mark as a unique leader who has the gift of managing human and material resources successfully.

Wabara recalled Mark’s leadership of the Senate and National Assembly, when he invoked the ‘doctrine of necessity’ to solve intractable constitutional crisis that almost bedeviled the nation in 2010.

Former Sokoto State governor, Sen. Aminu Tambuwal, described Mark as a foremost leader who had made positive impact in the leadership of Nigeria, especially in the legislature.

Former Senate leader, Sen. Victor Ndoma-egba (SAN), said Mark was a leader of inestimable value.

He urged him to establish a leadership foundation where he would mentor and lecture young Nigerians on the rudiments of administration and leadership.

Mark was born on April 8, 1948. He was military Governor of Niger, Communications Minister and Senator.