I won’t Contest in 2023, I Remain in PDP-Hon.Okechukwu 

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives Hon.Toby Okechukwu has said his attention has been drawn to the list of candidates for the 2023 general election released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on 20th September 2022 wherein he was published as the Labour Party Candidate for Aninri/Awgu/Oji River Federal Constituency, Enugu State.

In a statement he personally signed and issued to newsmen, he said he wishes to state that he ‘ll not be contesting as the candidate of the Labour Party or any other party in the said election adding that he remain a member of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Meanwhile, he said that his position on this matter had since been conveyed to the National Chairman of the Labour Party in his letter dated 19th July 2022.

The PDP lawmaker therefore said he deeply appreciates and can never take for granted the overwhelming goodwill of his leaders, constituents and their wish for him to be on the ballot in the 2023 general election.

“I very much understand the pains my decision is bound to cause them. However, I believe and wish to reassure them that as a constituent, I will continue to do my best and be of utmost service to them in or out of public office” he stated.

The House principal officer while thanking the people for their immense support and love through the years he added that he is supremely confident that God will remain the ultimate compass in our affairs.