I symbolize worth of female education, Ondo First Lady tells constituents

Wife of the Governor of Ondo State and senatorial aspirant for Imo East Federal Constituency, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has averred that training a girl child is not a waste, and that that she represents the value of female education.

The Governor’s wife said this on Sunday during her visit to to the apex leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area of Imo State, Barrister Eke George, at his Umu-Oye residence, Ngor-Okpala, Imo State.

Anyanwu-Akeredolu said: “I realised from the very beginning that female leadership is key and I believe also that, by educating me and giving me out in marriage, my parents and community did not loose anything.

“I also realised early enough that I must be seen as a role model to the younger generation of women and an enduring reminder that female education is not a waste. I continue to act and preach this to encourage parents to train their young females.”

The First Lady who is a front-line aspirant for the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to represent Imo East Senatorial District, emphasised the need to place premium on the development of Owerri Zone, noting that it is a conversation that has reached advanced stage and for which she is taking leadership by choosing to contest for the national assembly seat to represent Owerri Zone.

In her words: “I am a symbol of the axiom ‘It takes a village to raise a child.’ My story can be likened to a ready product that was packaged, signed, sealed and delivered in marriage, and I must say that my marriage does not in any way alter my bond with my community; hence I am very much committed to her development.

“I prioritize human capital development and I have taken this upon myself because of who I am and where I come from. I am therefore leading the all-important conversation about development

by deciding to vie for Senate to represent Owerri Zone. Leadership is gender-neutral, after all.”

It would be recalled that Mrs Akeredolu picked the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms from the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) last Wednesday. Speaking on the place of quality leadership in achieving improved socioeconomic status for Owerri district, she said any person that has the mental and physical capacity and the network to do the job should be encouraged to lead.

Meanwhile, the host and apex leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area, Barrister Eke George, described Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu as someone who is passionate about service delivery and not a person who is merely interested in getting political power.

George said: “I am a person that is very emotional about women development. I am seeing in Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu

a person who is passionate about service and not just a person who is merely interested in power. As I watched her speak about female education and empowerment,

I see her as an inspiration for my own daughters.”

The Chairman of Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area, Hon Mayor Obinna Nweke, also commended the First Lady for daring to provide quality leadership in a critical time like this while promising support for her ambition.

For a better society