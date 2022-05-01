Workers Day: Reps Minority Caucus Demands Better Deal for Workers.

…Seeks Speedy Resolution of ASUU Strike

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives congratulates the Nigerian workers as they join others across the world to mark the International Workers’ Day.

The Caucus however laments that the Nigerian workers are observing the Day in pain, agony and despair given the suffocating working condition and general economic hardship occasioned by the insensitive, corrupt and overtly inept All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

The Minority Caucus insists that given their long-standing patriotism, sacrifices and dedication to the development of our nation in spite of the odds, the Nigerian workers deserve a better welfare package.

Our caucus holds that if the APC government curbs its corruption, end its wastefulness and imbibe prudent management of our economy, it can indeed spare a better deal for the workers and enhance their welfare; an entitlement they truly deserve.

The Caucus also urges the Federal Government and all stakeholders to urgently resolve the issues surrounding the lingering industrial action by lecturers in public universities in the country.

The Minority Caucus further charges the Federal Government to initiate more worker-friendly policies for capacity building as well as incentives to further enhance productivity of the Nigerian workers.

On our part, our caucus assures that we will continue to initiate and give legislative backing to efforts tailored toward improving on the welfare and productivity of the workers.

The Minority Caucus Leader Hon.Ndudi Elumelu in a statement issued to newsmen congratulates the Nigerian workers and wishes them a successful celebratiion.