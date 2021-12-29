I never showed hatred, anger, distraught towards N’Delta people, Obasanjo replies Clark

.Says: ‘Oil belongs to Nigeria, not N’ Delta’

Michael-Azeez Ogunsiji

ABEOKUTA – President Olusegun Obasanjo has refuted claims by leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum and Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Ijaw National Congress, Chief Edwin Clark that he hated people of Oil -rich Niger Delta region.

Chief Clark had on Wednesday criticised Obasanjo over what he described as disappointing display of hatred against the people of the oil-producing states in Nigeria.

The elder statesman was reacting to a recent outburst by the former President in Abuja, where he attacked the National Secretary of the INC, Ebipamowei Wodu, during a peace and security parley convened by the Global Peace Foundation and Vision Africa over resource control.

In an open letter to Obasanjo on Wednesday titled, “My disappointment over your unprovoked outburst against the people of the Niger Delta region,” Clark accused the ex – President of double standards over resource control in the country.

But replying, Obasanjo explained that as the president, he allowed he constitutional provisions to guide him on appointment and resource control.

The letter dated December 28, 2021, titled, “My response to the open letter by Clark,” Obasanjo wrote, “Chief Clark, you are right to say that we have known ourselves since we were both in General Gowon’s administration in 1975. The good thing and maybe the bad one as well is that you haven’t changed much, if at all; since those days and I haven’t changed much either.

“You stated and displayed what you are characteristically known and noted for. Let me proceed with the most basic constitutional fact that you cannot have two sovereign entities within a State which is what your position of Niger Delta ownership claim of the crude oil found in that location amounts to.

“I have never shown any anger, distraught with Niger Delta region nor any part of Nigeria. Some of the languages you have deployed to describe me in your letter are offensive, uncouth and I totally and completely rejected them, I am not inconsistent, hypocritical, unstatesman, and nor am I anybody’s lackey.

“You use your own yardstick to judge others. I hope you think and adjust. Negotiation achieves better results than dictation. Revolution for sea-change may rarely happen and then we may continue to languish in frustration and regret with dire judgment in posterity.”