Oyo federal lawmaker to APC: Your days are numbered in Aso Rock

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

A member of the House of Representatives , Hon. Yemi Taiwo, representing Ibarapa East/Ido ( Oyo state) federal constituency has asked the ruling All Progressive Congress ( APC) to start packing from the Aso Rock Villa as their days in power has been numbered.

Apart from accusing the ruling APC of destroying the country , the lawmaker was optimistic that the People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) will send APC away from power in 2023 without much stress.

Speaking with journalists at the Christmas Party organised to fete party members in Ibadan yesterday , the PDP lawmaker reeled out the plans by the two major political parties ahead of 2023 poll, said what happened during Buhari’s election its likely to repeat itself in 2023 .

Explaining further , Hon. Yemi Taiwo noted that the zoning of presidency to South by the APC has made it so difficult for anyone to think that the APC with all the maladministration, will retain power in 2023.

He said ” Well, everybody is free to express their opinion . But, if you look at how politics is being played in this Country, you will know that it will be a bit difficult for the APC to retain power in 2023, because as the case may be now in PDP , we left the position of Presidency open to all the zones knowing fully well that at the end of the day we want our candidate to come from the zone that can pull the string.

” But as for APC , I believe that they are toiling with an idea of zoning the presidency to the South . So, per adventure if the presidency is zoned to the South and PDP in their wisdom picked their own candidate from the North , I forsee what happened during Buhari’s first coming repeating itself , because you will just see all the northerners changing their parties to the PDP because they don’t want the power to leave that part of the county.

” So, what happened during Buhari’s election might repeat itself . In the South , we cannot go the same way , its not possible. The northerners are so wise . We might be holding the believe that they are not all that educated , or that they don’t know how to play politics, but it is far from it. They know how to play politics more than we here in the South. That is the truth. You will just see everybody changing their parties to PDP . And whatever we can gather from the South , will be added to the North. I don’t know how they are going to do it . So, that is why I said those saying APC will retain power in 2023 , are merely expressing personal opinion and they are entitled to their opinion. That APC will retain power at the centre , I don’t see it coming in 2023 because it is so sure from my party’s angle , that our candidate is coming from the North. ”

On the crisis rocking the Oyo state PDP, Hon. Yemi Taiwo disagreed with those who believed the PDP is in crisis in the state, explaining that what many people referred to crisis was a mere disagreement among members of a family.

According to him, there is no party without a share of internal wrangling among members .

He explained that the governor has all it takes to manage whatever disagreement in the party because he is a true leader .

” Oyo PDP is not in disarray . Every parties have their own internal crisis. But ours can be managed because we have a leader in our governor . Saying that because the governor is not carrying the leaders of the party along, many of them are not in good terms with the governor, I think it is far from the truth . Though , we have little disagreement, not we, the honourable members , we have some of our leaders who are not in good terms with the governor, but I believe with time, all these will be resolved .

” Its all about wanting the governor to pay more attention to party faithfuls , which the governor is saying that he should be given sometime , to enable him showcase what he can do for the people of Oyo state . And then, the remaining time he will use to assuage the feelings of the party faithfuls .

” I believe its not something that can’t be managed or controlled. But the issue of who becomes what at the local government has come and gone. That one has been sorted out and resolved . So, I believe there is no problem as far as PDP in Oyo state is concerned”, the lawmaker stated.