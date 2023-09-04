I must make a positive change on road infrastructure, says Umahi 

By AKOR SYLVESTER- Abuja

The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi has reaffirmed his commitment to make a positive change in road infrastructure development of the Nation.

He said the resolve is to answer the yearning of the masses to the provision of motorable roads in the country.

Umahi stated this during his meeting with Forty Six (46) contractors handling road projects in the South East Region and Four ( 4 ) contractors from the North East in Abuja at the weekend.

The minister maintained that under his watch, road construction starting from design and actual construction must meet up with the requirement processes for it to be done right.

“We will get it right, the time to do good job is here, if you were doing bad job before, this period is not for you.Every 24 hours work must be characterized with good and acceptable construction that will last”

The Minister advocated for the use of Concrete Technology in road pavement saying that it is durable, affordable and can last for a longer time without much maintenance.

He asked the contractors to decide on the use of Asphalt or concrete but said decision to use Asphalt is at the risk of the contractor.

“Such contrator will sign an undertaken that if the road fails, he the contractor will bear the burden.

“I will challenge you contractors that the use of Concrete Technology on our road pavement is the best. The nation is endowed with natural resources, so we should be prepared for the renewed hope of the present government that is anchored on change.

“My instruction is for us to start using concrete Technology but if you insist on using asphalt, you will sign an undertaking for me that if the road fails you will bear the burden alone ’’ He said.

Umahi encouraged the contractors to embrace the new technology with ease, saying will help cushion the effect of dilapidated road in the south east region of the nation because of the terrain of the region.