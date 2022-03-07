Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

I Joined Chelsea To Win More Trophies – Kante

Sports
By Champion
12

Chelsea midfielder, N’Golo Kante has disclosed that he’s more concern winning trophies for the club.

Kante made this known in an interview with TribalFootball after the team’s 4-0 win over Burnley on Saturday.

The France midfielder has been linked with PSG this season.

Kante said ahead of victory at Burnley: “Yes, I think, since I came here I spent many great seasons with much success with the team and the manager and the players and the fans, and I hope we can carry on like this – keep winning and keep celebrating many great achievements, and it is the way I see the future.

“What I like to do is to do my job, to play football, to have the right atmosphere with my team-mates, to try to have success together. This is the way I want to play football.

“I think the pressure is outside really but as a footballer, I keep my way to work and to do things, to keep looking for more success in the future.”

Continue Reading
Champion 227 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Man United Must Redefine Their Identity –Rangnick

Ex-Nigeria Basketball Star Udoka Named NBA Coach Of The…

Transfer Talk: Chelsea sale could expedite Jorginho move to…

Barcelona’s Xavi among six top young coaches to watch…

1 of 144