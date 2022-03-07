I Joined Chelsea To Win More Trophies – Kante

Chelsea midfielder, N’Golo Kante has disclosed that he’s more concern winning trophies for the club.

Kante made this known in an interview with TribalFootball after the team’s 4-0 win over Burnley on Saturday.

The France midfielder has been linked with PSG this season.

Kante said ahead of victory at Burnley: “Yes, I think, since I came here I spent many great seasons with much success with the team and the manager and the players and the fans, and I hope we can carry on like this – keep winning and keep celebrating many great achievements, and it is the way I see the future.

“What I like to do is to do my job, to play football, to have the right atmosphere with my team-mates, to try to have success together. This is the way I want to play football.

“I think the pressure is outside really but as a footballer, I keep my way to work and to do things, to keep looking for more success in the future.”