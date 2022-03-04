i-Fitness Expands to Become West Africa’s First & Fastest Growing Fitness Chain

i-Fitness, West Africa’s fastest and growing Fitness chain in West Africa has opened two new branches in the heart of Lagos. The Lekki-Jakande branch, which is located along the Lekki-Epe Expressway was launched amidst cheers and applause from over 200 fitness gym lovers who trooped out to witness the occasion.

Speaking at the launch , the Founder and Managing Director, i-Fitness, Foluso Ogunwale noted that the company’s decision to open new outlets is borne out of the desire to help Nigerians particularly those living in Urban communies keep a healthy lifestyle.

Ogunwale noted that the new branches would o/er the opportunity for urban individuals to access the best of facilities to keep a healthy lifestyle.

According to him, it became imperative to establish the company in 2015 to address the alarming rate of death caused by non-communicable diseases.

He explained that a 2021 global report from World Health Organisation (WHO) had estimated death arising from non-communicable diseases globally to be about 71% noting that this was a wake-up callthat led to the planting of fitness chains across Lagos state.“We are very excited to build the rst tness chain Nigeria has ever seen start from Lagos. We are 14locations now but we will be having 15 by next Monday.

We are more excited because we have the rare opportunity to create the path in the industry, creating over 400 jobs. We currently have the highest engagement of personal trainers in West Africa.

This gives us the privilege to assist these vibrant, youthful people with a means of decent livelihood. We are excited to be creating jobs and values. We are also excited for our members because we are giving them the enabling environment to live their life”, he said. He further revealed that the target of the company in the next 5 years is to ensure that fitness chains take root globally stating that plans are already in the pipeline to launch a Digital fitness that will be accessible to everyone around the world

Also speaking, the chairman of the board, Michael Ikpoki stated that the company remains committed to supporting Nigerians in living a healthier lifestyle by creating new outlets in sever allocations, particularly in urban cities such as Lagos and Abuja. Ikpoki explained that the focus in setting up a new fitness location is aimed at providing opportunities for more Nigerians to access world-class gym facilities adding that it would continue to improve on quality as it rolls out more outlets. “For every outlet we open, we try to improve standards or raise the bar in terms of structure, appeal, look, or ambiance”, he said.

He stressed that the company would continue to play its part in creating jobs and contributing to the Lagos economy through the establishment of outlets. Our facilities provide different opportunities for our members to have an improved and healthy lifestyle. We are building a community of health enthusiasts and physical trainers. Fitness is a discipline and not what everybody does.

Our certied trainers at every of our branches are available to help you achieve your fitness goals.

With your membership plan, they work with you in such a way that it suits your reality” he added. He further stated that i-Fitness also provides Multi-location access to her members across all branches, noting that as urban dwellers, you should not be restricted to any physical location to Physical location to exercise.

Wherever our members nd themselves across town, they can access adecent, friendly environment to exercise and meet like-minded people. One of the individuals, who registered at the Lekki outlet, Abigael Simon-Wilcox noted that joining i-Fitness is to assist in achieving her fitness goals adding that she is highly motivated to sustain the tempo of taking exercise as a daily routine.

“Fitness is very important because we all need to live a healthy lifestyle. I am happy that there is a place close to me where I can achieve daily exercise. I tried to do about 10,000 steps a day but at some points, there was no motivation. But now that I have a closer place, I am motivated to achieve my daily exercise”, Simon-Wilcox said in his remarks, a content creator and brand influencer, Kelvin Audu explained that opining i-Fitness for two years has been a life-changing experience as it has helped to improve his mental well-being and improved his performance at work and all around. He is a happier man now.