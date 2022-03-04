Bruce Fein has no authority to decide for us – IPOB

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) said Friday that one Mr. Bruce Fein has no authority whatever to decide or make pronouncement on the choice/status of neither the legal team of our Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu nor of the IPOB Lead Counsel.

According to IPOB image maker, Emma Powerful, “Mr. Bruce Fein should recall that he wasn’t in the first place appointed Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s International Spokesperson/Legal Representative by this trail blazing IPOB Lead Counsel – Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Esq whom he today, is trying to castigate and defame because of little token of fifty thousand dollars offered to him every trip he made to Nigeria by these infamous Umuada highway in USA and that thing in Finland claiming to be unfortunate deciple”.

“We are baffled that Mr Bruce Fein could belittle himself and reduce himself to allowing them to deceive him by talking like a demented fellow. How could a well intelligent and a professional lawyer would be using this kind of words to his fellow lawyer in the world.”

“The women in America sent Bruce Fein to Abuja to persuade our leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU to order him and women to inaugurate government in exile which when this aberration failed to materialise as it is unconscionable to be contemplating forming a Biafran govt in exile when our leader is in the hand of our enemies. After this unsuccessful move to set up a govt in exile the grudges against Sir Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor began to take form.”

“These traitors in America and infiltrator in Finland thought that our Legal Representatives were the ones who stopped their gimmicks and antics, without knowing that IPOB have surpassed government in exile.

The powers conferred on Mr. Bruce Fein by our Leader vide the IPOB Lead Counsel is to be exclusively exercised in the United States of America and other foreign jurisdiction, with the exclusion of Nigeria”.

“Pertinent to note is the fact that Mr. Bruce Fein set his feet in Nigeria shortly after the abduction and extraordinary rendition of our Leader vide the invitation letter extended to him by our Lead Counsel – Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor, which visa issued in respect thereof still subsist till date.

Several attempt to visit our leader either in Court or the DSS facility by Mr. Bruce Fein were all rebuffed by both the DSS and the Court respectively. All formal correspondences towards making those visits feasible were exclusively handled by the IPOB Lead Counsel.”

“We however, observed that Mr. Bruce Fein started avoiding our Lead Counsel after our Lead Counsel declined to cooperate with him in getting our Leader to sign a totally strange document that could have negatively impacted on the status quo.

From that moment, Mr. Bruce Fein pitched tent with sworn enemies and detractors of our struggle. No wonder he is today, ranting from a foreign land.

The general public is hereby, respectfully urged to disregard Mr. Bruce Fein’s claims as they are baseless because he is being induced into ranting this infamous statements. We reiterate that the IPOB leadership have implicit and unshaken confidence in our erudite teams of lawyers, who have creditably distinguished themselves as a sound and indefatigable advocates.

Mr. Bruce Fein is advised to focus on the international briefs provided to him to handle on behalf of our Leader, which we have not seen any tangible results since he started handling them in the USA and desist forthwith from further defaming our amiable Legal Luminary. IPOB appreciate and love his commitment and focus in handling our leader’s and our case.

The IPOB Lead Counsel has since taken to court, the authors of the libellous publication, upon whose original defamatory publication Mr. Bruce Fein relied on.

We therefore, appeal for calm while the court decides.let good conscience and wise counsel prevail,” he pleaded.

Emma Powerful maintained that, “Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor led team of lawyers worked relentlessly for the release of our leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU in 2017 until he was granted bail. So Bruce Fein should asked questions if he didn’t know about that.”