Hunger: Return to agriculture, IPOB urges Igbos, vows to assist

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB), Tuesday, urged Igbo to curtail the prevailing hunger by returning to agriculture that was their olden days major means of survival, even as it vowed to assist.

Making the urge through its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, IPOB reiterated that there is fertile land in Igbo land that is enough for agriculture even as it insisted on massive agricultural produceas as the way out of the economic quagmire.

It therefore insisted that every Biafran should start farming on all agricultural products, particularly cash crops, to avert the impending famine in Nigeria, lamenting that there is famine in Nigeria, which Biafrans must be prepared to avert the impending danger of starvation.

“IPOB is calling on all Biafran philanthropists to support farmers in their communities by purchasing seedlings and other farming implements for them instead of giving them temporary food items. Farmers should be encouraged and supported to go into farming instead of sharing consumable foods with our people.

“Investors should start Agricultural Cottage Industries to process and preserve agricultural products for export. Biafrans have fertile and able lands for good yield. Other than cash crop production, our people can also invest in animal husbandry. Moreso , Biafrans should invest in agricultural research centers for quality research and development focused on growing our native food products efficiently.

“Ndigbo, it’s time to learn how to fish instead of just buying fish to eat. We call on patriotic Biafrans to sensitize our people on the importance of farming. Our people should understand that farming is very important. We should not believe in buying everything we eat from the market.

“As Biafrans, we must make food sufficiency a priority. We must not allow our enemies to have full control of our food supply and supply chain. Any nation that is incapable of feeding themselves will always be left in a vulnerable situation. Our people must be involved in the production of all cash crops, vegetables, and livestock that we utilize daily,” he stated.

“On the part of IPOB, we will provide high-quality seedlings to some selected farmers to plant this planting season. Most importantly, IPOB/ESN has made appreciable gains in securing our forests, bushes, and farmlands against the marauding Fulani herdsmen jihadists to create a conducive environment to allow our farmers to return to their farms.

“ESN Operatives are combat ready to ensure that marauding Fulani /herdsmen jihadists will not destroy our farmlands. The agenda of Fulani is to make Biafrans food dependent on their products from Northern Nigeria, but IPOB has destroyed their evil agenda. IPOB and ESN loyalty lies with Biafrans.

“Therefore, Biafrans should invest

heavily in agriculture to provide food for consumption at home and also for exportation,” IPOB stated.