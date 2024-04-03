Ondo 2024: Rush for nomination forms resume at party offices in Abuja

.As APC national vice chairman, Kekemeke declares interest in guber race

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

Activities resumed full scale at the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Wadata House National Headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as well as some of the registered political parties in Abuja on Tuesday after the Easter holidays as governorship aspirants trickled into the party offices with supporters to purchase relevant election documents.

Political observers noted that the politicians were not deterred by the high cost of the documents and the fact that the deposits are largely non- refundable.

The five major political parties, namely the APC, the PDP, the Labour Party, the NNPP and APGA pegged their Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms at between N50 million and N60 million respectively while congress delegates were expected to also pay for their forms.

At the APC, Retired Brigadier-General Felix Olamide Ohunyeye picked his forms to join other aspirants jostling to grab the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) ticket to become the governorship flagbearer of the party in Ondo State.

Addressing newsmen soon after picking he Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday, Ohunyeye declared that in terms if experience, he stands out as the most qualified among the aspirants for the position of governor.

He spoke about having a ready made blueprint on how to transform Ondo state and turn the area into an industrial heaven pointing out that the vast human and mineral resources of the state have been left to waste for several years.

The retired general said his professional experience and antecedents as a combatant placed him at advantage as the APC flag bearer adding that he was positive about coming out victorious on April 20 during the Congress election.

According to the aspirant, “We are here to pick up the forms and the forms are ready with me. With this, there is no doubt about our intention. This is very affirmative, and it’s a confirmation of the fact that we are in the race to become the governor of Ondo State this year.”

Ohunyeye humbly acknowledged the courage of other aspirants who are also in the race, but stated that as a former military officer, he will not be intimidated by the qualifications paraded by others and believes strongly that destiny has made him the best man for the job.

“Let me thank you for the questions. Yes, I want to put it on record that there are other contestants, at least ten in number so far. My brothers and I want to recognize them on their own rights for being eminently qualified to pick up a form to throw themselves into the ring towards becoming the governor of the state.

“Nevertheless, I want to tell you that I am a retired general in the army, and that speaks volumes, that possibly places me at an advantage in terms of professional experience of not less than 35 years in active service.

“My records provide a leverage for me to outperform all the other contestants and by the grace of God, the obstacles you see, I am not seeing them. I believe come April 20, I General Felix Ohunyeye (retired) will be announced as the APC ticket holder for Ondo state,” he affirmed.

Highlighting what he has achieved in the oast, Ohunyeye said he touched many lives through a series of intervention programmes and he also promised to do better when given the opportunity to serve his people.

“It’s a big deal to serve the nation for 35 years, and that is a commendable service that cannot go unnoticed. Having said that, in the last 20 years as a serving military officer, I have interacted with my community as much as allowed by military laws, ethics and procedures.

“We have had a series of interventions in terms of helping the indigent ones, in terms of assisting the farmers with one manner of seedlings or the other.

“In terms of organizing awareness and sensitization campaigns to ensure that businesses of dropout children out of school are reduced, and several other things that time will not permit me to start rolling out.

“By and large, to appreciate what I have done for my society or my community, I was specially welcomed back home with a reception by my community and this speaks volumes too, that I have done well not only for the Federal Republic Nigeria, but also for the community in Ondo states,” the general declared.

APC national vice chairman, Kekemeke declares interest in Ondo gov race

The National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Mr Isaacs Kekemeke, on Tuesday, declared his intention to join the Ondo State governorship race on the platform of the ruling party.

He made the declaration a few days before the party’s primary slated for April 20, 2024.

No fewer than 15 chieftains of the party are aspiring to get the ticket of the party at the primary.

Kekemeke, who also aspired to be the governor of the state in the 2020 governorship election but lost the ticket of the party to the late former Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, said he was better equipped for the governorship race than he was four years ago.

Making the declaration at the Nigeria Union of Journalists Press Centre, Akure, Kekemeke said, he had enough experience to enable him to lead the state to a place of socio-economic prosperity and peace.

According to him, his ambition to become the state governor is not born out of trivial and momentary impulse but out of his conviction that through him, a better and greater state is possible.

He said, “In the full circle of the last primary election, though we lost the primary, we completely won the heart of the people of Ondo State, but there is no iota of doubt that we are even better equipped than we were four years ago.