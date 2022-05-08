How we delivered Yar’adua as President in 2007 – Shema

ANDY ASEMOTA, Katsina

Former Governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shehu Shema, on Friday revealed that business mogul, Alko Dangote; ex-governor of Delta state, James Ibori; Andy Ubah, then special assistant to then President Olusegun Obasanjo, and a few others delivered Umaru Musa Yar’adua as President in 2007.

Shema, who made this known in Katsina on Friday, said himself and the business and political elite were the drivers that struggled at Eagle Square (Abuja) to make the election of Yar’aua possible.

His words: “I remembered, Your Excellency (Sen.Abubakar Bukola Saraki), the day we were struggling at the Eagle Square to make sure the election (of Yar’adua) worked right. You and our colleagues requested me to get Yar’adua outside of the spotlight and bring him behind the scene and put him in a car in which Saraki was seated, Ibori was seated, Dangote was seated.

“That was how we discussed and charted the process of the emergence of Umaru Yar adua as President of Nigeria. And by Allah’s mercy and favour and kindness, he crowned our efforts with success.

“So, Saraki is home, he is not in strange territory and if Saraki is given a chance, I have no doubt that Katsina will be on the front burner.”

For a better society