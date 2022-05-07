Nigeria divided as never before, inching towards a failed state – Tambuwal

OBIORA IFOH, Abuja

Sokoto State Governor and presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Aminu Tambuwal, has declared that the nation is Inching towards a failed state.

Speaking when he paid a consultative visit to the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP, Tambuwal lamented that the nation has been divided as never before, the economy is in shambles and the security ravaging the country has never been this bad.

Tambuwal, who said he’s not saying that Nigeria is already a failed state, but is inching towards that, added that “we are facing greater dangers that we’ve never faced before. Our country has been divided as never before. Our economy is in shambles.

“The security ravaging the country has never been this bad. The general summation of the situation of the country is that we are inching towards a failed state. I’m not saying that Nigeria is already a failed state, but we’re inching towards that. Therefore, it is our responsibility to collectively work together towards rescuing our country, retrieving country from APC before the deed is done.”

Lamenting the sorry state of the nation and how people are leaving the country in drove because of what is happening, occasioned by insecurity and other vices, the Sokoto state governor asked, “where are we today? We’re all very aware of our situation, what’s happening to our unity. So many Nigerians, when they wake up, they ask themselves, what am I doing here?

“Those who can find their way have already left and several are processing their way out of this country because of their belief that Nigeria is not working for all of us. But we cannot all be that disappointed, disenchanted to begin to process papers to leave this country. Some of us must remain behind and slog it out through the democratic process to retrieve our country, reposition our country and work towards rebuilding our country.”

Tambuwal, who said he’s the best for the position because of his experience, added that “this country is looking for a unifier and I believe that if you look at my experience and my past in the National Assembly, where I have spent 12 unbroken years, from being a member of House of Representatives to deputy chief whip to minority leader, deputy chief whip and the speaker of the house, built friendship network of friends across the length and breadth of this country, I believe that I can be that unifier that all the tenders in this country can accept as the candidate of our party, and I can be used by the party to win the elections convincingly.”

Responding, the National Chairman of PDP, Senator Iyorcha Ayu, said that party delegates will decide ultimately, which one of the aspirants will emerge as the candidate of the party.

He also assured Tambuwal that the party will give him the necessary atmosphere to present himself to the party’s delegates and that the votes will be counted very openly as the party always do.

He said: “The country needs a very serious leader, a visionary leader who is fair and just, who can turn around the fortunes of the country in a very short time. And I’m sure that PDP has 17 quality people.

“In fact, sometimes I say maybe we should just share the time, everybody should do president for three months after another person will take over. All of you are competent, but it is true.

“You’re one of those who are very, very well prepared with your experience in both legislative and the executive arm of government. And also your legal background. You will actually run the country with the fear of God and the rule of law.

“Nigerians are yearning for us to come back. We don’t want to come back in a disorganized way. We want to come back organized, united and strong enough to solve the problems of Nigeria.

“We are happy that we have quality leaders among you and certainly, the party delegates will decide ultimately, which one of you that will emerge as the candidate.

“We as a National Working Committee, in spite of the pressure on most of us, we are working around the clock to make sure that we provide a strong platform, provide not just a level playing field but transparently follow the tradition of the Peoples Democratic Party. We’ve never had a controversial convention and we’re trying our best to follow in the footsteps of the previous administration.

“So be rest assured that come 28th of this month, we shall all gather in a place in Nigeria and give you the necessary atmosphere to present yourself to the parties delegates and your votes will be counted very openly as we always do and at the end of the day, if it’s the will of God and the delegates that it is you that emerges, we will also be sure that the party will be in a very safe hand.

“We will not only campaign vigorously for the candidate of the PDP but everything will be done to make sure that the party returns to power come February 2023. Even after that, we will stand behind our government, work with whoever is the President of our country.

“So go about your campaigns. We’re particularly happy that in your speech here, you didn’t attack any of your colleagues who are presidential aspirants and that’s the spirit we have been preaching, and that is the spirit we want to see in this party, that we do not attack ourselves because whoever emerges as the candidate will need the support of the others.

