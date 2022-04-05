PROFILE

Rt. Hon. Ndudi Godwin Elumelu was born in Jos, Plateau State on 23rd February 1965. He is from Aniocha North Local Government of Delta State. He is happily married with children.

He has various degrees from prestigious institutions both in the country and overseas. They are: Diploma in Contemporary Public Administration and Management from Galilee International Management Institute in 2017, PGD in Organizational Leadership from Oxford University in 2009, Leadership and Best Practice Certificate from Harvard Business School, Boston in 2005, Strategic Leadership from University of Oxford in 2004, Masters in Business Administration from Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma in 2000 and also a B.Sc Accounting from the same institution in 1993, and National Diploma in Accounting from Yaba College of Technology in 1989.

Hon. Ndudi Godwin Elumelu is a member of several professional bodies, an outstanding politician, a third time member; having chairmaned Power and Health committees and presently the minority leader of the House of Representatives. He was recently appointed as the Deputy National Chairman on PDP Zoning Committee. He has attracted numerous developmental projects to his constituency, uplifted human capital development level and has many bills and motions that have impacted positively on the lives of Nigerians to his credit.

He has several national and international awards and holds many chieftancy titles from several communities.

MINORITY LEADER HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

He has equally attended various courses which are: Banking induction (GBN) July 1995,Marketing of Financial Services (GBN) July

1995,Functional Credit Courses (GBN) August 1995,Banking Operations Course (GBN) August 1995,Credit Analysis Workshop (GBN) September 1995,VAT Income Tax Workshop (GBN), Credit Analysis Course (H. Pierson Associates Ltd) October 1995, Credit Analysis Course (H. Pierson Associates Ltd) August 1996, The Role of Accountants in Developing Economy in a Democracy 2000, Insurance Brokers Certificate Course by CIIN 2001, The Role of the Director in Corporate Governance (LOGS) February 2001, Strategies for Service Excellence (Lagos Business School) and Company Director’s Course (LBS/IOD) November 2003.

Honourable believes in formulating and implementing policies aimed at positive transformation of the lives of Nigerians and creating avenues for provision of infrastructures for the economic empowerment of the citizenry.

Hon. Ndudi Godwin Elumelu, before joining politics, has worked in various organizations where his impact has remained indelible in the annals of history of those organizations. They are: Chairman/Chief Executive, TransGlobal Insurance Brokers Limited, Executive Vice Chairman, TransGlobal Insurance Brokers Limited, Head, Credit & Marketing, Inter Capital Limited, Lagos, Acting Head, General Trade & Commerce (Gulf Bank), Head Treasury/Credit & Marketing (Gulf Bank) and Credit Analyst/Corporate Banking (Gulf Bank).

Other activities of Hon. Ndudi Godwin Elumelu includes, Board Member, Governing Council of NCRIB Finance Committee from December 2003 to 2009. Member, NCRIB Secretariat Development Committee from 2002 till date, Member, Building Committee RCCG Praise Sanctuary Ikoyi, Lagos in 2003, Member, Ikoyi Club 1988 (E954), and Chairman, Father’s Day Committee Aso Villa from 2011 to 2013.

His lunch into the political terrain started when he was elected Member, representing Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency from 2007 to 2015, during the period, he was Chairman, House Committee on Power from 2007 to 2010. He was also Chairman, Power probe panel in 2008. He was equally Chairman, House Committee on Health from 2011 to 2015. He was nominated to be a Member of House Committee on Information, Climate Change, Interior, Water Resources, Science & Technology, National Security and Public Safety.

He has sponsored various Bills which has impacted meaningfully into the economy of the country and as well into the lives of Nigerians. Amongst them are: a Bill for an Act to provide a framework for the regulation, development and management of a national health system and set standards for rendering health services in the federation and other matters connected therewith 2002, a Bill for an Act to provide for the registration and regulation of lobbyist in Nigeria and for other matters connected therewith 2002, a Bill for an Act to repeal the National Health Insurance Scheme Act No 35 1999 and re-enact National Health Insurance Scheme Act 2011, a Bill for an Act to provide for the establishment of the Federal Capital Territory College of Nursing and Midwifery and for other matters connected therewith 2012, a Bill for an Act to establish the Federal College of Dental Technology and Therapy, Enugu and to provide for courses leading to the award of degree, diploma and certificates in Dental Technology, Dental Therapy, other related courses and for other related matters, an independent Police Complaints Commission Bill (Police Ombudsman) 2011.

Hon. Ndudi Godwin Elumelu equally sponsored some Motions which are:

Urgent need for the Federal Government to Discuss with Joint Health

Sector Unions) (JOHESU) in order to avert industrial unrest in Federal Government Hospitals and constitute the governing board of Federal Teaching Hospitals and health related establishments as a matter of urgency. This was moved on 19th march 2013.

Urgent need for the Federal Government to call to order the director general and officials of Nigerian Copy Right Commission to obey court orders, judgments, and observe Rule of Law in their dealings with Musical Copyright Society of Nigeria (MCSN) in order to avert breakdown of law and order and preserve liberalization of collective society business in the country. This was also moved on 14th May 2013.

Worrisome security challenges in Delta State and brutal and dangerous armed attacks on some Delta indigenes and visitors to Delta State by armed men on Saturday 2nd February 2013 along Eku Road, Delta State. Moved on 5th February 2013.

Urgent need to keep and warehouse for safe custody primary health care equipment procured by National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) with federal medical centers and teaching hospitals within the vicinity of the communities where primary healthcare centers are currently being constructed under year 2012 budget pending the completion of the primary healthcare centers by contractors. Moved on 11th December 2012.

The award of contract for the construction of Ohordua-Ugbodu-Onitcha Uku-Issele Uku road (FMW contract No 6084) by Federal Ministry of Works in the sum of N995,502,585 (Nine Hundred and Ninety-Five Million, Five Hundred and Two Thousand, Five Hundred and Eighty Five Naira Only) to Messrs. A.C. Egbe Nigeria Ltd which damaged Baily Bridge built by Army Engineers in 1991 and lacked the expertise, capacity and modern equipment to construct the road. Moved on 18th October 2012.

Urgent need for the Federal Government to send immediate aids and relief materials to all the flood ravaged areas of Anwai, Ugbolu, Asaba, Elenchele, Okwe, Oko, Anala, Oko-Amakom, Oko-Ogbele and Ewulu communities of Oshimili South Local Government Area and Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State. Moved on 26th September 2012.

Federal Government Withdrawal of National Agency for Food, Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC)/Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON), from Nigerian Ports and Borders and its negative effects and implications on the health and wellbeing of Nigerians. Moved on 11th July 2012.

Motion to construct pedestrian bridges at busy junctions along Benin-Onitsha expressway at Onitcha-Ugbo, Issele Uku, Issele Azagba, Submit and Ibusa Road Junctions as Asaba, Delta State to avert loss of lives and properties as a result of accidents. Moved in 2011.

The deplorable and disgraceful condition of Kabba/Isanlu/Egbe/Omu Aran/Ilorin Road and the negative implications for commuters and Nigerians plying those roads. Moved 2012.

Urgent need to allow National Primary Healthcare development Agency (NPHCDA) to keep all or any unutilized funds as at 31st December 2013 in its custody for payment of contractors currently executing various on-going projects related to construction of Primary Healthcare Centers and comprehensive health centers in the six (6) geo-political zones of the country to ensure prompt completion of projects and forestall cases of abandoned projects. Moved in December 2013.

Hon. Ndudi Godwin Elumelu has several publications to his credit.

They are: The Chronicles, Causes, Effects and Panacea of Bank Distress in Nigeria (MBA Thesis), Accounting Under Inflationary Conditions: Implications for Financial Reporting in Nigeria (B.Sc Project).

He has various chieftaincy titles to his honour which are:Ogodileze of Obior, Delta State, Ezediohanma of Issele Azagba, Delta State, Omelora of Ukwunzu, Delta State, Uwolo Ochiagha of Onitsha Uku, delta State, Hasken Daura (Light of Daura), Katsina State, Onwa of Oligbo Kingdom, Issele Uku, Delta State and Odoziani of Oko, Oshimili South, Delta State.

H Ndudi Godwin Elumelu, has various awards in recognition of his outstanding performance. They are: the most outstanding Niger-Delta Representative of the Year 2007 by the Business and Leadership Development Centre, (BLDC), Abuja, 16th December 2007. Award of Excellence by the University of Port Harcourt Graduate Students’ Association, School of Graduate Studies, University of Port Harcourt in recognition of exemplary contribution towards transforming Nigeria’s Power Sector, 25th March 2008.

The offspring of David Award (TODA) as Courageous Voice of the People and Youths in the House of representatives by the Central Parish Youth Fellowship of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Abuja, in recognition of his exemplary courage during the House investigation into the Power Sector Funding between 1999 and 2007, 25th April 2008.

Award of Exemplary Leadership by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Delta State Chapter in recognition of his outstanding contribution towards the welfare of the

underprivileged as represented by the labour movement in Delta State, 1st May 2008.

Award by Delta State Student Union, Ebonyi State University Chapter in recognition of his ardent support for Students and Exemplary Leadership Qualities and Philanthropic Gestures, 8th August 2008. Heroes Award by Crusade for Greater Nigeria (CFGN) in collaboration with ICPC/UNDP in recognition of his efforts to expose the rot in the Power Sector and bring an end to the lingering Power crisis in Nigeria, 21st August 2008.

Patriotic Achievers Award in Accra, Ghana by Vision Africa Magazine in recognition of his contribution to good governance in Africa, 30 th August 2008.

August 2008. The prestigious Africa Merit Gold Award by Tony Africa Media in Lagos in recognition of his contributions to humanity and society at large, 24th September 2008.

NTA Distinguished Peace Ambassador Award for his Exemplary Contribution in the enhancement of Peace and Development of the Niger Delta, 17th April 2009. Merit Award by Illah Development Union, 8th October 2011. Award of Recognition by Igbo Women Progressive Union (Northern Chapter), 10th November 2011.

Award of recognition by Committee for the Victims of Extra Judicial Killings and Torture, 25 th November 2011.

November 2011. Award of Recognition towards Sports Development in Ibusa Youths. Award of Excellence by National Youths REA South South, 23 rd March 2013.

March 2013. Merit of Honour Award by Honour and Care International, 29th September 2013.

Award of Excellence by Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) Chapter, Benin, 12th December 2013.

Award of the Most outstanding legislator in the green chamber in the upliftment of green chamber cameraman 2021.

Award of Aniocha/Oshimili progressive union Abuja for outstanding representation 2021.

Award of Assemblies of God, Karu Abuja for the outstanding service to the work of God 2021.

House of Representatives press corp. for outstanding legislator of the year, 2021.

NUJ Abuja chapters for outstanding Legislator of the year, 2021.

