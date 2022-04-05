Champion Newspapers Limited
Anambra Indigenes in Lagos third Meeting of the year held in April

L-r... Women Leader Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State Chief (Mrs) Violet Uche Obiora (Onaedo) Deputy woman Leader Anambra Indigenes in Lagos,  Chief (Mrs.)  Maureen Akpaneche; Eze Ohazuruchi 1, Igwe Odumodu  Amuwo na Okota Eze Ndigbo of isolo LCDA  Eze Jude Arinze; Founder/Chairman Anambra  Indigenes in Lagos Prince Andy Moore Ezejioha, during the third   Meeting of Anambra Indigenes in Lagos  held on 2/4/2022... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r … Pastor Divine Onyeanusi; presidential aspirant of Ohanaeze Ndigbo  in Lagos State Chief Everest Ozonweke; Eze Ohazuruchi 1, Igwe Odumodu  Amuwo na Okota Eze Ndigbo of isolo LCDA  Eze Jude Arinze; Founder/Chairman Anambra  Indigenes in Lagos Prince Andy Moore Ezejioha; Mr Chuks Onyekwere and Mr Robert Obasi.

L-r …Mrs Nneka Nwankwo received a Certificate Director of Social , from Eze Ohazuruchi 1, Igwe Odumodu  Amuwo na Okota Eze Ndigbo of isolo LCDA  Eze Jude Arinze; Founder/Chairman Anambra  Indigenes in Lagos Prince Andy Moore Ezejioha.

L-r… Mrs Ebele Ubah with Mrs Oby Nwankwwo.

Eze Ohazuruchi 1, Igwe Odumodu Amuwo na Okota Eze Ndigbo of isolo LCDA Eze Jude Arinze; Founder/Chairman Anambra Indigenes in Lagos Prince Andy Moore Ezejioha; pose with Other Members in a group Photograph , during the third Meeting of Anambra Indigenes in Lagos held on 2/4/2022… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

