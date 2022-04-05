Anambra Indigenes in Lagos third Meeting of the year held in April

L-r … Pastor Divine Onyeanusi; presidential aspirant of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Lagos State Chief Everest Ozonweke; Eze Ohazuruchi 1, Igwe Odumodu Amuwo na Okota Eze Ndigbo of isolo LCDA Eze Jude Arinze; Founder/Chairman Anambra Indigenes in Lagos Prince Andy Moore Ezejioha; Mr Chuks Onyekwere and Mr Robert Obasi.

L-r …Mrs Nneka Nwankwo received a Certificate Director of Social , from Eze Ohazuruchi 1, Igwe Odumodu Amuwo na Okota Eze Ndigbo of isolo LCDA Eze Jude Arinze; Founder/Chairman Anambra Indigenes in Lagos Prince Andy Moore Ezejioha.

L-r… Mrs Ebele Ubah with Mrs Oby Nwankwwo.

Eze Ohazuruchi 1, Igwe Odumodu Amuwo na Okota Eze Ndigbo of isolo LCDA Eze Jude Arinze; Founder/Chairman Anambra Indigenes in Lagos Prince Andy Moore Ezejioha; pose with Other Members in a group Photograph , during the third Meeting of Anambra Indigenes in Lagos held on 2/4/2022… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society