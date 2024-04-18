HND/BSc dichotomy: NAPS urges President Tinubu to assent bill

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

The National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) has urged President Bola Tinubu to append his signature to the Bill for an Act to Abolish and Prohibit Dichotomy and Discrimination between Bachelor degree (BSc) and Higher National Diploma (HND).

NAPS made the plea during a peaceful protest titled “Save Polytechnic Education Rally” and tagged: “President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Should End Hnd/Bsc Dichotomy Before May 29TH, 2024” in Osogbo, Osun State on Wednesday.

The protesters who converged at the Osun state house of Assembly and marched in solidarity to the Government Secretariat, carrying different placards with incriptions like “President Asiwaju should assent the bill to abolish HND/BSc dichotomy”, “Asiwaju should put a smile on polytechnic students faces”, among others.

Speaking at the rally, the NAPS Senate President, Temitope Adeniji, urged that having assented to many bills, the President should consider the HND/BSc dichotomy bill, which has already been passed by the 9th Assembly.

He said, “We are here today to send a signal to our father, President Tinubu, to put in the Presidential Signature to this bill and end HND/BSc dichotomy before May 29th 2024.

“We observed that the President of Federal Republic of Nigeria has been assenting many bills, but HND/Bsc dichotomy act hasn’t been attended to.

“Polytechnic Students and Graduates are one of the major groups that Support this Government, we shouldn’t be treated like outcasts in our nation, this HND/Bsc dichotomy has rendered many disenchanted with the country.

“Polytechnic graduates are treated like second class citizens and this is causing a lot of discouragement to the upcoming generation who have intention to attend Polytechnic in Nigeria.”

While addressing the protesters at the executive chamber, the Deputy Governor of the state, Kola Adewusi, commended the students comporting themselves in a peaceful and organized manner, adding that their demand has been heard and through Governor Adeleke, necessary steps will be taken to address their demands.

His words, ” I want to commend the way and manner in which this protest is being organized, it shows a level of understanding and maturity. It sends a signal that grievance can be shown without violence.

” About your demand, I want to assure you that the Governor will table this at the NEC meeting with the President and also our representatives at the National Assembly will also assist in the course, So you have nothing to be afraid of.”