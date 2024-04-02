Heirs Technologies to foster innovation with local talents empowerment

BLESSING AKOROWOSI

Heirs Technologies, a subsidiary of Heirs Holdings is set to empower local talent through a series of initiatives in order to revolutionalise the tech industry.

This promising plan was disclosed during a session with key executives for a media event in Lagos, recently.

Speaking, the company’s Managing Director, Obong Idiong, noted that its people-centric approach strengthened its commitment to building innovation at the grassroots level.

He stressed that Heirs Technologies will transform the industry and encourage the growth of local talents.

Idiong said, “We are not content with merely replicating existing offerings; we aim to revolutionise the industry and empower local talent to thrive.”

Explaining the company’s innovation plan, the Managing Director stated that a programme— tagged the i-Academy by the tech firm is aimed at nurturing young tech enthusiasts in Nigeria.

He said that the i-Academy programme is a comprehensive six-month programme to equip students with the requisite tools and training to embark on successful careers in the tech sector, ensuring they remain competitive in the industry.

He said the company aimed to scale up the i-Academy programme this year, accommodating 100 interns—a substantial increase from previous years.

According to him, the participants would engage in software development projects, tackling authentic challenges to deepen their understanding of the development process and hone their skills.

“By widening access to the programme, the company sought to amplify its impact on Nigeria’s burgeoning tech ecosystem.

“The i-Academy curriculum will employ a hybrid learning approach, blending online instruction with hands-on training sessions, ensuring participants receive a well-rounded education encompassing both technical skills and soft skills essential for success in the tech sphere,” Idiong said.

