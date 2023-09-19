Heirs Insurance Group grabs Marketing Edge’s Excellence award

One of the nation’s fastest growing insurance companies, the Heirs Insurance Group has been rewarded with the award of the 2023 Most Outstanding Insurance Group in Nigeria at the recently held Marketing Edge Brands and Advertising Excellence Awards which held in Lagos recently.

The recognition is a testament to the Group’s astronomic growth in the last two years of its existence, widespread acceptance in the Nigerian marketplace and commitment to excellence, innovation, reliable and accessible insurance for all Nigerians.

Speaking on the award,the Publisher/CEO, John Ajayi,FNIMN, NGE, said “this award is in recognition and celebration of Heirs Insurance Group’s growth trajectory, the innovative offerings of its subsidiaries- Heirs Life & Heirs General – the sterling performance of each subsidiary in its sub-sectors, the individual and collective equity ratings, and the consistently rising profiles, over the last one year, in particular, and the traction which all of these have gained across Nigeria and beyond”.

Heirs Insurance Group is the insurance subsidiary of Heirs Holdings, the leading pan-African investment company, with investments across 24 countries and four continents, founded and led by Tony Elumelu. With a rapidly expanding retail footprint and an omnichannel digital presence, Heirs General and Heirs Life serve both corporate and individual customers across Nigeria.

Heirs Insurance Group prides itself as championing financial inclusion and leading the digital insurance play in Nigeria, demonstrating its mission to democratise access to insurance. As part of its unique proposition, the Group rolled out digital and mobile channels to simplify access to insurance and make insurance accessible to everyone.