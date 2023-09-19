Insurance commission takes campaign to Nasarawa, urges patronage for compulsory insurances

Nigeria’s Commissioner for insurance and Chief Executive Officer of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) Mr Sunday Thomas has continued to push his agenda for an improved insurance industry in the country.

It is against this backdrop that Mr Thomas is campaigning for the deepening of the market through the entrenchment of the compulsory insurances.

To this end, Mr Thomas led NAICOM on paid a courtesy visit on the Executive Governor of Nasarawa State Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule to intimate him and members of his executive council about the benefits of insurances.

National Insurance Commission is sensitising stakeholders on the benefits of compulsory insurances which comprise of Public Buildings and Buildings Under Construction, 3rd Party Motor Insurances amongst others.

The Commissioner for Insurance also used the opportunity to formally invite the Executive Governor of Nasarawa State to the National Insurance Conference scheduled to hold from 22-24 October, 2023. The Executive Governor in his remarks gave a personal testimony while he was still in the private sector of how the sugar refinery where he worked as the Managing Director was razed by fire but thanks to insurance, a newer and better one was built from the claims paid by insurance company.