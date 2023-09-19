MohBad: Sanwo-Olu asks DSS to join police in probe over death

IBRAHIM QUADRI,and Michael-Azeez Ogunsiji, Abeokuta

As controversy continues to trail the death of popular singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba aka MohBad, the Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has asked the Department of St haveate Services (DSS) to join in unraveling the cause of death.

This was revealed in a statement made available to the press on Tuesday by the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso.

According to him, Sanwo-Olu, who had earlier directed the police to launch a probe into the circumstances surrounding the death of the young star, has now asked the DSS to join the investigation.

The statement reads: “Mr. Sanwo-Olu has directed that all those who may have played any role whatsoever in any event leading to the death of MohBad be made to face the law after a thorough investigation.

“The Lagos State Government has noted the developments that have followed the death of music star Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba (aka MohBad).

“The Government commiserates with his family and fans. We feel the pains of losing such a talented and promising young man, who made a name for himself in a highly competitive industry. May The Almighty grant his soul rest and comfort his bereaved family and fans.

“Following Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s directive, the Police in Lagos State have launched a major investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the young star. A 19-man police panel has been asked to unravel the mystery of the musician’s death.

“Further to this and to boost the investigation, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has invited the Department of State Services (DSS) to join the investigation and widen the dragnet with inter-agency collaboration and use of best in class technology to unearth the truth.

“Consequently, Department of State Services (DSS) has also joined the investigation so as to get justice for the youngster, his family and teeming fans.

“The Government pleads with all those who may have vital information that may assist the investigation process to avail the investigating team with such.

“Government also appeals to the investigating team to guarantee the confidentiality and protection of all witnesses who may come forward with vital information or indicative evidence that may assist the process.

“The government appeals to all friends and fans of the deceased to stay calm and refrain from making inflammatory utterances and reaching prejudicial conclusions on this matter. Staying calm and following the process keenly will be our most solemn tribute to the memory of the departed talent.

“Besides, the grieving family should be allowed to mourn their loss in peace. It is, indeed, a difficult time for us all – the government, the family and MohBad’s fans. Any action that can aggravate the grief should be avoided.

“The Police and the DSS have been admonished to brief the public on their efforts periodically.”

Ogun youths protest, demand justice for Mohbad

Some youths gathered on Tuesday morning in the Panseke area of Abeokuta, Ogun State, demanding justice for the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

The youths who gathered in their numbers at the skating ground arena in Abeokuta wore blacks and carried placards with inscriptions like #JusticeforMohbad and #WhoOffLight among others.

It was reported last Tuesday that Mohbad, a former signee of Marlian Records owned by Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley died at the age of 27.

Naira Marley, while mourning the death of Mohbad described him as “more than an artiste or signee but brother and dear friend” to him.

However, The Lagos State Police Command on Monday inaugurated a 13-man special investigation team to probe the mysterious death of Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

“Do not forget, we have unique access with INTERPOL. Everybody linked to it (the death of Mohbad) will be identified and they will be brought to establish their level of involvement,” Lagos State Commissioner, Idowu Owohunwa said on Monday.

