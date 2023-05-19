Healthcare: Ogun bags NGF’s PHL Challenge Award, wins $400,000 UNICEF prize money

Ogun State has emerged the second best state in basic healthcare delivery in the entire South West region of the country at the maiden Nigeria’s Governor’s Forum (NGF)’s Primary Healthcare Leadership Challenge Award,

The award ceremony, which came up in Abuja on Wednesday night, also saw Ogun win a $400,000 award money, according to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Ogun State governor, Kunle Somorin, on Thursday.

“In 2019, the Nigerian Governor’s Forum, Bill and Melinda Foundation and Dangote Foundation had come up with an innovative idea meant to increase the commitment of governors to health care delivery across the 36 states of the Federation called the Seattle Declarations.

“The criteria for the award included variables such as government’s support and commitment, quality of service delivery, improvement in the health indices and outcomes, community participation.

“The award plaque and cheque was received on behalf of the state government by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, at an event which was attended by the Country Representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) Dr Walter Kazadi Mulombo, who made the official presentation of the award, officials of the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), representatives of international agencies and government top functionaries”, Somorin stated in the statement.

The CPS submitted that the latest feat recorded by the state is a clear testimony of the improvement recorded in the health sector in the last four years as a result of a serious attention that has been given to the sector by the Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration.

