Haastrup Chairs As Tallen, Anenih Speak At 2021 MMS Hall of Fame Induction Programme

Exceptional women leaders in public and private sectors will meet under the umbrella of 2021 MMS Plus Woman of Fortune Hall of Fame(WoFHoF) induction programme and lecture come Thursday,December 9th, in Lagos under the distinguished chairmanship of Dr. Princess Vicky Haastrup, Executive Vice-Chairman, ENL Consortium Limited.

The programme with the theme:” Women in Leadership and Governance: Promoting Sustainable Economic Prosperity” seeks to explore how women can be a catalyst to enthrone new economic and political order in the polity, while taking advantage of the various growth opportunities at their disposal.

The organizing Non-Governmental Organisation(NGO), MMS WoFHoF Initiative in a statement signed by its Executive Secretary, Mrs. Ifeoma Iloh, said that this year’s lecture is poised to x-ray and address variables that inhibit women from attaining their potentials for economic and political prosperity, adding that it is strategic for the coming 2023 elections and key to optimizing the opportunities in the economic recovery and growth plan of the government which is in sync with the Sustainable Development Goals(SDGs) of the United Nations.

Expected to feature panelists drawn from different fields of expertise, the former Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Iyom Josephine Anenih, is the guest speaker; while the current Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen is the chief guest of honour; the Chairperson, Nigerian Ship-owners Forum and Board of Trustees(BOT) Chairperson, MMS WofHof Initiative, Barr. Mrs. Margaret Orakwusi is the chief host, while the Managing Director of Lelook Nigeria Limited, Chief Mrs. Chinwe Ezenwa, also a BOT member, leads the team of panelists.

Seven women of substance have been nominated for induction into the 2021 Class of MMS Hall of Fame. They are: Iyom Josephine Anenih; Executive Secretary, Lagos State Economic Advisory Committee, Dr. Mrs.Yetunde Akinluyi; President, Jam’iyyar matan Arewa(Northern Women Association),Hajia Rabi Musa; Governing Board member, Nigerian Shippers’ Council(NSC), Hajia Hauwa Mohammed;former President of Women’s International Shipping and Trading Association(WISTA) Nigeria, Mrs. Mary Hamman; Current WISTA Nigeria President, Mrs. Eunice Ezeoke and Princess Modupe Ozolua, Special Adviser on NGO/CSO to Deputy Senate President.

The event which will feature mixed other activities will be streamed on Zoom and Facebook in addition to physical participation at the Golden Gate Restaurant, Ikoyi,Lagos. Time: 12 noon.

MMS Hall of Famers’ are women of substance and role models who have distinguished themselves in their various chosen career in different sectors of the economy.

According to Ifeoma,“MMS WoFHoF Initiative is a not-for-profit organization with the preoccupation of empowering, training and producing the next generation of leaders in the maritime, oil and gas, finance, aviation as well as political leadership sectors. Role modeling, Capacity building and Leadership have been our focus in reaching our objectives.

“We keep identifying and assembling women of substance in Africa who are role models and mentors with whom the mentees are paired for guidance. We galvanize women into cooperatives for entrepreneurial and financial empowerment.

“Our initiative has undertaken the capacity building of women in various sectors of economy. This informed our Vision 5W-250,000, which is conceived to empower 50, 000 women yearly for a period of five years. Under this scheme, business grants are given to women evidently in need of funds to grow their business, scholarship are given to the deserving people while regular quarterly business management seminars are held for micro business owners with quick capital dispensed under the MMS WoFHoF Micro Credit Scheme.“ She added.