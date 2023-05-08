Gunmen kidnap LG Chairman, police orderly in Taraba

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

Gunmen have kidnapped the Chairman of Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State, Boyi Manja and also killed his police orderly.

He was abducted at the Kofai Ahmadu community along Takum-Wukari federal road on Sunday.

A close friend of the abducted council chairman who preferred anonymity disclosed that the orderly was shot dead while in a shootout with the kidnappers before he was abducted.

According to him, the abducted chairman, his police officer, and his driver left Jalingo the state capital for Takum but were trailed by his suspected abductors.

The police spokesman in the state Abdullahi Usman also confirmed the incident.

He said the police in the area are combing the bush to ensure he is rescued.

”The kidnappers mounted a checkpoint when they sighted his vehicle approaching, asked that the driver should open the trunk of the vehicle and in the process, those who laid ambush opened fire killing his police orderly,” he said.

