Group demand release of detained Federal Lawmaker Hon Linus Okorie,others in Ebonyi 

By Clement Nnachi (abakaliki)

A Group codenamed “Save Ebonyi Group”, has appealed to the Inspector General of Police IGP Usman Alkali Baba, to fastrack the unconditional release of the detained Federal Lawmaker Hon Linus Okorie in Ebonyi State.

Hon Okorie was arrested on 16th October 2022, and is currently facing trial before an Abakaliki Magistrate Court, for contravening the State Cyber Crime Prohibition Law.

The lawmaker is presently remanded at Abakaliki Correctional Service, as the trial Magistrate Lilian Ogodo, adjudicating in the matter declined jurisdiction.

Hon Linus Okorie was the Federal Lawmaker representing Onicha, Ohaozara and Ivo Federal Constituency in the House of Representative between 2011-2019.

The Convener of the Group Dr Laz Eze, stated this at the weekend in abakaliki during a peaceful protest tagged ‘March for Democracy”

Dr Eze stated that the “Save Ebonyi Group” was a Coalition of Civil Society Organisations and concerned Nigerian citizens, desirous of promoting peace and participatory democracy.

” We demand that Hon Linus Okorie currently being detained, be released unconditionally “

Hon Linus Okorie is contesting the Ebonyi South Senatorial seat in the forthcoming 2023 general election under the platform of the Labour Party (LP).

The protesters carried placards with various inscriptions notably “We say no to injustice in Ebonyi, Democracy must be allowed to strive , Oganihu Ebonyi calls for level Playing Ground for all Contestants” among others.

According to Dr Eze, “The current situation in Ebonyi State deserves to be addressed, on 20th October 2022, Professor Benard Odoh, the APGA governorship candidate alongside his campaign team, were attacked by suspected political thugs’

He decried the ban on meetings and gatherings at various communities without the approval of Chairmen of Local Government Areas.

” We demand that the Inspector General of Police ( IGP) and National Security Adviser, should enforce their regulation on the non-use of Regional or State Security Outfits for election relates duties”

Participants in the protest included Engr Chinedum Elekwachi (CUPP), Mrs Blessing Nwankwo (Obidient Movement Ebonyi State), Comrade Emmanuel Ogbu (Concerned Ebonyi Citizens), Mazi Moses Idika (Worried Nigeria Citizen) and Okaji Sylvester Ogbu of Ebonyi Development Vanguards among others.