Governor of Anambra State Prof. Charles Soludo, meets Ndi Anambra at a town hall meeting in Lagos

L-r ...Governor of Anambra State , Prof. Charles  Soludo; with Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Chisco Group of Companies, Chief Dr. Chidi Anyaegbu, during the Town hall meeting of Ndi Anambra   by the Governor  Soludo ,held at collonades hotel in Lagos 22/6 23... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .
From,2nd left CEO, Ekulo group of Companies Chief Emmanuel Bishop Okonkwo; Sir Ifeanyi Chukwuka; Sir Orji Okoye;  Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles  Soludo and others.

L-r…Executive Director in charge of its South Directorate. Fidelity Bank Plc, Pamela Shodipo;   Member  Anambra State liaison officer. Princess (Mrs) Uzo inno- Okoye . Managing Director/CEO  Fidelity Bank PLC. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe.

Governor of Anambra State Prof. Charles  Soludo; addressed Ndi Anambara at the event.

Cross section of  Anambra  Women.

R-l … Chairman Chicason Group Companies Chief (Dr) Alexander Okafor .pose with the Anambra commissioners.

L-r…Former President, Southeast and South-south Professionals, Mr. Emeka Ugwuoji; Chairman at MTN Nigeria Communications, Dr. Ernest Chukwuka Ndukwe and  Chairman Chicason Group Companies Chief (Dr) Alexander Okafor.

Cross section of Anambra state Commissioners.

L-r …Chief Executive Officer, Colonades Hotels and Resorts Limited Chief Charles Odunukwe; with his wife Mrs. Uju.

L-r … Former President {Aasdu Lagos}  Barrister Vincent Osakwe; Anambra State Union President in Lagos  (Asadu) Chief Sir Amaechi  Ebeledike and Eze ndigbo Mushin; Eze Peter Umeh.

L-r… Executive director, Business Development at Chisco Transport.  Mr Obinna Anyaegbu; wih  Dr Ikem Ume- Ezeoke.

L-r… Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles  Soludo; with Executive Secretary Pharmaceutical Manufacturing group of MAN Pharm. Frank Muonemeh.

Governor of Anambra State. Prof. Charles  Soludo; (middle) Pose with Some people, during the Town hall meeting of Ndi Anambra by the Governor held .at collonades hotel in Lagos… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI .

 

